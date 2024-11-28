Africa: Ethiopia, South Africa Forge Collaboration in Science, Indigenous Knowledge

Ethiopia has shared its indigenous knowledge and the extensive scientific research being conducted in the country with South Africa, aiming to locally implement these initiatives to benefit society at large.

The two nations are set to collaborate in science and technology, with plans to visit each other's ongoing projects.

South Africa's Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister, Prof. Blade Nzimande, and his delegation met with Ethiopia's Bio and Emerging Technology Institute (BETin) to discuss various research projects being carried out in Ethiopia, particularly those focused on indigenous knowledge and scientific advancements. The delegation also visited Ethiopian research projects that emphasize local innovation and knowledge-sharing.

Prof. Blade Nzimande underscored the importance of the visit, noting that it would benefit both nations through collaborative projects in science and technology. He stressed the need for developing concrete projects to advance Africa's research agenda, particularly in bio-economy, a sector he identified as crucial for addressing economic challenges across the continent. As members of BRICS, both nations have the potential to leverage their resources and partnerships with the African Union to turn such initiatives into practical outcomes.

The Minister appreciated Ethiopia's successful research and development initiatives and noted the importance of exploring strategies to attract investors and enhance collaboration in areas of mutual interest, particularly in economic and technological fields. He highlighted that the partnership with Ethiopia could serve as a model for addressing broader challenges facing the continent.

BETin's Director General, Prof. Kassahun Tesfaye, shared details about the country's research projects, which include efforts in producing natural fertilizers, insecticides, and soaps locally. He noted the need for collaboration to address pressing issues such as land degradation, soil acidity, and toxicities that harm agriculture, as well as emerging infectious diseases that threaten global food security and healthcare systems.

Prof. Kassahun stressed that these challenges cannot be addressed effectively through independent actions, which often lead to fragmented solutions. Instead, he advocated for partnerships that enable resource sharing and holistic problem-solving. The Ethiopian delegation also highlighted joint efforts with South Africa in areas such as mango production, health biotech, herbal medicine, and indigenous knowledge sharing. Research and capacity building, including short-term training and infrastructure development for Ethiopian researchers, remain core priorities.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Innovation and Technology and South Africa's Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation signed a bilateral agreement on September 10, 2021, to enhance cooperation in science and technology. This partnership underscores the commitment of both nations to advance scientific research and innovation for mutual benefit, displaying the potential of African-led solutions to tackle global challenges.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 28 NOVEMBER 2024