Ethiopia: Addis Progressing in Tackling Climate Change - C40 Cities

Targets 41% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

ADDIS ABABA - The metropolis has been making significant strides in addressing climate change and air quality challenges, the C40 Cities in East Africa said.

Approached by The Ethiopian Herald Regional Air Quality Advisor for C40 Cities in East Africa, Tibebu Assefa said that the capital is making significant strides in tackling the twin challenges of climate change and air quality. "We gain insight into the city's efforts and progress."

The city has drafted a Climate Action Plan and an Air Quality Management Plan, targeting a 41% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and compliance with national PM2.5 standards by 2025, he said.

It is expanding mass transit systems, creating dedicated bus lanes, promoting cycling and walking corridors. These initiatives aim to cut transport-related emissions significantly. We are in the final stages of drafting an Energy Efficiency Regulation. It would promote renewable energy and setting minimum energy performance standards to limit emissions from biomass and fossil fuel use, he added.

According to the Advisor, the city's zero-waste policy focuses on reducing landfill contributions through recycling and composting. The waste-to-energy facility, equipped with emission controls, is a significant step toward lowering methane emissions. However, changing community practices, such as waste burning during Hidar Sitaten, is crucial.

He further said that urban and river development projects aim to create green buffer zones, improve waste management, and reduce flooding and landslide risks, contributing to climate resilience and urban sustainability.

The current measurements show that PM2.5 levels are three to six times higher than the limits set by both the Ethiopian Air Quality Standard and the World Health Organization. These high pollution levels have significant health consequences, particularly for children and the elderly, causing respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and contributing to thousands of premature deaths and hospitalizations annually, he stressed.

Despite the above mentioned achievements, financial constraints, capacity limitations, and enforcement gaps are challenging. Strengthening governance, fostering partnerships, and mobilizing resources will be essential to meet our ambitious targets, he emphasized. "

The Advisor noted that Addis Ababa is one of 11 African cities that have voluntarily committed to addressing air quality through the C40 Clean Air Accelerator. "Our work in public transit, clean energy, and urban planning is positioning Addis Ababa as a model for other cities in the region."

Addis Ababa's progress demonstrates the power of leadership, collaboration, and innovative planning. However, sustained effort and commitment are needed to overcome obstacles and secure a sustainable future for our city, he underscored.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 28 NOVEMBER 2024