Ethiopia's Role in African Unity Garners Praise

he Continental Peace Conference organized by Ethiopia has been praised by African ministers as a critical step toward creating the peaceful and developed continent that Africans aspire to achieve.

Ministers from South Africa, Liberia, and Tanzania applauded Ethiopia's initiative in hosting the conference and its advancements in law enforcement technologies, which were showcased during visits to the Ethiopian Federal Police Commission (EFPC) Headquarters and the Ethiopian Police University.

Approached by The Ethiopian Herald, South Africa's Minister of Defense and Military Veterans, Angelina Motshekga, highlighted the importance of the conference in fostering dialogue on peace and addressing Africa's challenges. The Minister also noted that Africa is facing numerous conflicts, making it essential for the continent to unite and find solutions. According to her, the conference offered a platform to discuss these issues and identify practical approaches to overcome them.

Similarly, Liberia's Minister of Internal Affairs, Francis Sakila Nyumalin, commended Ethiopia's leadership and efforts to see a peaceful and developed Africa. He expressed appreciation for Ethiopia's role as the headquarters of the African Union, which he said aligns with its dedication to promoting unity and peace across the continent.

Participants also expressed admiration for Ethiopia's integration of advanced technologies in policing and crime prevention. Motshekga commended the EFPC for its use of ICT in law enforcement, stating, "You have done a remarkable job integrating ICT into policing, especially by training young people and utilizing modern infrastructure. This is truly impressive."

Francis noted that Ethiopia's achievements in technological advancements are a testament to Africa's potential to match global standards, adding, "Ethiopia is proving that what is done in the West is also possible in Africa. This provides hope for the entire continent."

Likewise, Tanzania Police Commissioner Renata Mzinga applauded the EFPC's progress since her last visit in 2022, emphasizing the remarkable developments made within just two years. She also mentioned the capabilities of the Ethiopian Police University and Forensic Center, expressing interest in sending Tanzanian officers to learn from Ethiopia's experience.

The conference participants stressed the importance of enhancing police institutions across Africa and fostering collaboration to tackle cross-border crimes such as human trafficking and drug trafficking. They also emphasized that improved policing practices and cooperative strategies are essential for maintaining peace and security on the continent.

Moreover, Ethiopia's initiative to host the conference and its commitment to modernizing law enforcement technologies were acknowledged as significant contributions to achieving Africa's collective goals of peace, unity, and development.

BY DARGIE KAHSAY

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 28 NOVEMBER 2024