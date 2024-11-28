Egypt: FM Meets Djiboutian Parliament Speaker to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

28 November 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, met with the Speaker of the Djiboutian Parliament, Dalita Mohamed Dalita, on Wednesday evening, November 27, during his visit to Cairo. The meeting focused on the strong bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations.

Minister Abdelatty praised the historical ties between Egypt and Djibouti, emphasizing the importance of building on the recent steps taken to enhance cooperation across various sectors. He reiterated the political will to further strengthen relations at all levels.

The minister also highlighted the need to bolster cooperation frameworks and exchange expertise in parliamentary work, including the establishment of Egypt-Djibouti friendship committees in both countries' senates, as well as activating existing committees in their respective parliaments. He stressed the importance of maintaining a steady flow of parliamentary visits to reinforce the legislative ties between the two countries.

Both sides exchanged views on several regional issues of mutual interest, particularly the situation in the Horn of Africa. They reaffirmed the importance of continued dialogue and consultation to achieve shared goals and enhance stability and security in the region.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.