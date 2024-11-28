Egypt: FM Meets Djiboutian Parliament Speaker to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, met with the Speaker of the Djiboutian Parliament, Dalita Mohamed Dalita, on Wednesday evening, November 27, during his visit to Cairo. The meeting focused on the strong bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations.

Minister Abdelatty praised the historical ties between Egypt and Djibouti, emphasizing the importance of building on the recent steps taken to enhance cooperation across various sectors. He reiterated the political will to further strengthen relations at all levels.

The minister also highlighted the need to bolster cooperation frameworks and exchange expertise in parliamentary work, including the establishment of Egypt-Djibouti friendship committees in both countries' senates, as well as activating existing committees in their respective parliaments. He stressed the importance of maintaining a steady flow of parliamentary visits to reinforce the legislative ties between the two countries.

Both sides exchanged views on several regional issues of mutual interest, particularly the situation in the Horn of Africa. They reaffirmed the importance of continued dialogue and consultation to achieve shared goals and enhance stability and security in the region.