Egypt, Somalia Seek to Boost Judicial Co-Operation

28 November 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Justice Minister Adnan Fangari and his visiting Somali counterpart Ilyas Sheikh Omar Abubakar met here Wednesday to discuss judicial co-operation between their countries.

They discussed the possibility of benefiting from Egyptian expertise in the training of judicial cadres in Somalia through programs at Egyptian courts.

The meeting also took up digital projects of the Egyptian Ministry of Justice and how they could be used to restructure and digitize the Somali Ministry of Justice.

The Somali minister praised the upgraded Egyptian judicial system and stressed the importance of benefiting from Egypt's success story in this regard.

