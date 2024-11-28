Egypt Hosts Dia to Enhance Drug Co-Operation

Egypt hosted the Drug Information Association (DIA) for the Middle East and North Africa from November 26-27, 2024, with the participation of Vice President of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), Dr Ayman el-Khatib.

El-Khatib warmly welcomed the participants and stressed the interest of EDA in promoting innovation and developing regulatory systems to provide safe and effective medicines to all patients, noting the commitment of EDA to strengthen regional and international co-operation to achieve integration and regulatory harmony.

DIA aims to create an effective environment that allows all stakeholders to share the challenges facing the future of the pharmaceutical industry, agree on realistic scenarios, and discuss the best ways and work together to find innovative solutions.

The conference reflects the ongoing efforts of EDA to strengthen Egypt's position as a regional Centre for pharmaceutical industry and to support the development of health systems to contribute to the improvement of health services at the national and regional levels.

This reflects EDA's desire to participate in and host international forums and to promote ways of co-operation in the field of medicines, reflecting positively on the growth of the national economy and the promotion of pharmaceutical investment, in line with the Egyptian political vision.

