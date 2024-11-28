Uganda: Kabale Power Substation Nears Completion, Set to Transform Kigezi's Energy Landscape

The 132/33KV Kabale Substation, which is now 99% complete, has been constructed alongside the 88.5-kilometre Mirama-Kabale transmission line.

The Kabale power substation, a critical infrastructure project aimed at stabilising electricity supply in Uganda's Kigezi sub-region, is set to be commissioned on December 14.

The announcement was made by State Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, Sidronious Okaasai Opolot, during his monitoring visit to the Rubanda District-based facility.

The 132/33KV Kabale Substation, which is now 99% complete, has been constructed alongside the 88.5-kilometre Mirama-Kabale transmission line.

This ambitious project, built by the Transmission Consortium of CCC International Engineering Nigeria Limited and Cylex International Limited, is expected to address persistent power outages in the region.

Only 1 kilometre of the transmission line remains unfinished.

Eng Daniel Kisira, head of projects implementation at Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (UETCL), said the government funded the project through a $83 million (about Shs300 billion) loan from the Islamic Development Bank.

Apart from enhancing power transmission, the project includes a rural electrification component to extend electricity access to local communities.

"This substation will not only stabilise power supply in Kabale and Kisoro districts but will also enhance economic opportunities in the Kigezi sub-region," Kisira said.

Vision for development

During his visit, Minister Opolot emphasised the transformative potential of the substation, noting its role in not just providing reliable electricity but also spurring industrial and economic growth.

"Our goal is to ensure stable power supply for households, businesses, and industries. This substation will address most of the region's power challenges, though further upgrades to aging infrastructure will be needed to eliminate outages entirely," the minister said.

He encouraged investors to capitalise on the availability of electricity by setting up a steel rolling factory in Rubanda, where iron ore deposits are present.

Additionally, he noted that the facility would support industrial parks in Kabale and Kisoro, driving economic development in the region.

Project timeline

Construction of the Kabale substation began in February 2020 and is scheduled for completion by December 2024.

Minister Opolot underscored the importance of inspecting progress to ensure timely delivery and effective distribution once the substation is operational.

While the substation will significantly reduce power outages, Minister Opolot acknowledged that occasional disruptions may persist due to the aging infrastructure in some areas.

However, he assured the public of the government's commitment to upgrading these systems to achieve a fully stable electricity supply.

The commissioning of the Kabale power substation marks a major milestone in the government's efforts to boost energy reliability and support industrialisation in southwestern Uganda.

With improved power supply, the Kigezi sub-region is poised to experience accelerated economic growth and enhanced quality of life for its residents.