Uganda: Police Crack Down On Crime in Pre-Festive Operations

The Kampala Metropolitan Police have intensified operations to combat criminal activities across the capital city ahead of the festive season. On November 26, 2024, intelligence-led operations were conducted in multiple areas, leading to the arrest of over 100 suspects.

Targeted locations included Kitintale, Port Bell, Luzira, Kifuufu, and Gulf, areas identified for crimes such as marijuana trade, burglaries, and theft. These operations resulted in the apprehension of 19 suspects, with several exhibits recovered.

In Kira Division, 30 suspects were arrested for possession of opium, while in Mukono, 47 individuals were detained for offenses including marijuana possession. At the Central Police Station in Kampala, 20 suspects were apprehended for engaging in various criminal activities.

A police spokesperson confirmed that all the suspects have been charged and detained pending prosecution. The operations are part of ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and order as Kampala prepares for the Christmas festival.

"These proactive measures aim to reduce crime rates and enhance security during the festive season," the police stated.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and urged the public to cooperate by reporting suspicious activities.