Uganda: Police Crack Down On Crime in Pre-Festive Operations

28 November 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Tracey Kansiime

The Kampala Metropolitan Police have intensified operations to combat criminal activities across the capital city ahead of the festive season. On November 26, 2024, intelligence-led operations were conducted in multiple areas, leading to the arrest of over 100 suspects.

Targeted locations included Kitintale, Port Bell, Luzira, Kifuufu, and Gulf, areas identified for crimes such as marijuana trade, burglaries, and theft. These operations resulted in the apprehension of 19 suspects, with several exhibits recovered.

In Kira Division, 30 suspects were arrested for possession of opium, while in Mukono, 47 individuals were detained for offenses including marijuana possession. At the Central Police Station in Kampala, 20 suspects were apprehended for engaging in various criminal activities.

A police spokesperson confirmed that all the suspects have been charged and detained pending prosecution. The operations are part of ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and order as Kampala prepares for the Christmas festival.

"These proactive measures aim to reduce crime rates and enhance security during the festive season," the police stated.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and urged the public to cooperate by reporting suspicious activities.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.