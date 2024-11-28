Uganda: Alien Skin Granted Bail, but Yet to Regain Freedom

The Chief Magistrates Court in Makindye has granted bail to singer, Patrick Mulwana, alias Alien Skin.

The Fangone Entertainment crew leader who is facing charges of causing grievous harm was on Thursday morning granted a shs1 million cash bail and shs5 million non-cash to each of his three sureties by Chief Magistrate, Esther Adikini.

The development followed a plea by his lawyers for release after telling court that the accused had reached an agreement with the victims and had agreed to compensate them .

However, the singer is yet to regain his freedom as he is still battling with the second case where he is accused of robbery of shs480, 000, an Iphone and a wallet.

The Sitya Danger singer is currently applying for bail in the second case at the same court in Makindye.

The case

The singer's troubles stem from an incident in which he together with his crew assaulted staff a Nsambya Hospital after one of their colleagues who had been involved in an accident died at the hospital where he had been admitted.

The state alleges that Mulwana, together with his bodyguard, Julius Mugabi, and others still at large on November, 19 at St.Francis Hospital Nsambya, unlawfully caused grievous harm to Dr.Zaidi Matovu and two security guards, Alex Odongo and Anthony Munyanda.

The singer is also accused of robbery of shs480,000, an Iphone Pro 15 valued at shs3.5 million and a wallet containing a national ID.

He has denied both charges.