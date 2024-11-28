Uganda: President Ruto Champions Technology to Tackle Youth Unemployment

Kenyan President William Ruto has stressed the role of technology and innovation in addressing the pressing challenge of youth unemployment in East Africa.

Speaking at the launch of the 4th Kenya Innovation Week in Nairobi, Ruto emphasised that strategic investments in technology can empower young people to create their own jobs, reduce inequality, and drive economic growth.

"We are leveraging technology and innovation to create opportunities, reduce inequality, and propel economic growth," Ruto stated, highlighting Kenya's commitment to becoming a global innovation hub.

He announced the establishment of a one billion Kenya Shillings Start-Up Fund about 28 billion Uganda shillings and the implementation of Kenya's 10-Year Innovation Masterplan as part of efforts to support youth-driven startups and foster entrepreneurial creativity.

Youth unemployment remains a critical issue in East Africa, where millions of young people enter the job market annually with limited opportunities.

By fostering innovation, President Ruto believes young people can break traditional employment barriers and harness technology to create self-sustaining ventures in fields such as agriculture, fintech, and e-commerce.

To further accelerate innovation, Ruto directed that the Kenya Innovation Agency (KeNIA) be moved to the Office of the President, ensuring enhanced coordination across government agencies.

This move, he noted, would streamline efforts to integrate technology into all sectors of the economy and empower the youth.

The President also called on regional governments in East Africa to adopt similar strategies, emphasising the transformative potential of technology in reducing unemployment.

"Innovation knows no borders. A united and tech-driven East Africa will not only tackle joblessness but also position the region as a global player in the digital economy," he said.

Kenya's focus on innovation aligns with the broader goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to harness technology to boost intra-Africa trade and create employment opportunities for the continent's rapidly growing youth population.

As Kenya positions itself as a global leader in innovation, President Ruto's initiatives aim to inspire a new generation of tech-savvy entrepreneurs, creating jobs and reducing inequality across East Africa.