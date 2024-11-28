South Africa: Life Sentences for Convicted Taxi Boss Killers

press release

The Durban Regional Court has on Tuesday, 26 November 2024 sentenced 41-year-old Mfanafuthi Madlala and Sifiso Sokhulu (45) to spend the rest of their lives in jail after the two were found guilty of killing taxi owner Siyabonga Ngcobo on 10 July 2022.

On that fateful day, Ngcobo, who was 37 years old at the time, was driving his minibus taxi along Ramchad Road at the Effingham area in Greenwood Park when he was shot and his vehicle overturned into a yard. When police arrived at the scene, Ngcobo was found inside his Quantum with gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

The Provincial Taxi Violence detectives took over the investigations and hit the ground running, arresting the first suspect on the same day and recovered a licenced firearm. A day later the second suspect was also cornered and arrested. The dedicated investigating officers collected strong evidence that connected the suspects with the murder and managed to convince the court to deny them bail until the day of their sentencing. Both suspects were also declared unfit to possess firearms.