Zimbabwe Migrants Workers Union (ZMWU) remains hopeful that President Duma Boko's stance on Zimbabwean migrants will address concerns that UN Committee on Elimination of Racial Discrimination have raised about migrants who are subjected to domestic servitude and labour rights violations. UN Committee on Elimination of Racial Discrimination raised concerns last year after they were inundated with reports about domestic servitude among undocumented Zimbabwean migrants in Botswana

Boko's has publicly emphasized the need for regularization of Zimbabweans migrants residing in Botswana since he ascended to presidency.

ZMWU Spokesperson, Taurai Mavhoko is optimistic that granting of work and residence permit will address the UN Committee on Elimination of Racial Discrimination concerns about Zimbabwean migrants who are subjected to domestic servitude and labour rights violations.

Last year a delegation that was led by UN Permanent Representative of Botswana, Athalia Molokomme could not respond to the allegations and any steps taken to put an end to Zimbabweans migrants enslavement in homes when appearing before the committee.

Mavhoko said that there issuance of permits will reduce incidents of exploitation since individuals who engage migrants will be aware that migrants have a right to seek redress in the courts.

"Granting of permits will reduce incidents of abuse and exploitation in the sense that employers will be aware that they are dealing with someone who can seek redress from courts if ill-treated and further emphasized that the general public should also be educated on treating foreign workers,"he added.

He further emphasized that regularizing Zimbabwean migrants is a positive step in the right direction.

He confirmed that Batswana and foreign nationals are exploiting domestic workers , especially those working in construction industries and agriculture.

He said that women, especially house helpers are subjected to harsh working conditions.

Mavhoko noted that they are working from 5am to 10 pm in the evening, working for a salary ranging from P1000 to P1500 and few surpass the P2000 mark.

He said that Boko's soft stance against Zimbabwean migrants will help them in many challenges that they een facing.

"It will help in accounting for every migrant and the roles they play in the society. It also helps in collecting tax from all the citizens, which will help in providing social amenities for everyone," said Mavhoko.

Mavhoko was also concerned that Zimbabwean migrants have been avoiding to invest in Botswana due to uncertainty of their future in Botswana.

He indicated that if they can be regularized, they can focus much on improving their lives from this side than remitting most of their income back to Zimbabwe.

"Access of financial assistance in different institutions will also help create more entrepreneurs that can ensure growth of the economy of Botswana. Agricultural produce will also be given a positive boost since most of Zimbabweans understand crop

production all year round. I feel his stance should be welcomed," said Mavhoko.

He said that Boko's move to grant permits will help migrants to call on Zimbabwean government to allow migrants is diaspora to vote.

He said that currently migrants are not able to participate in democratic processes such as voting.

"Undocumented migrants are not willing to back during elections because they don't have proper documents to reside in Botswana.They consider staying in Botswana other going back home to vote,"he added.

He said that with the provision of proper documentation, they will able to motivate the government to introduce diaspora vote.

Mavhoko said that this will give Zimbabweans an opportunity to vote while in Botswana and anywhere in the world.

Boko has indicated several times in his speeches that Zimbabwean migrants should be granted work and residents permits emphasizing it was not financially prudent to deport Zimbabwean migrants.