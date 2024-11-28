Kenya's SEZs Create 7,000 Jobs, Contribute Sh91bn to GDP

28 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Special Economic Zones (SEZs) created over 7,000 direct jobs and contributed Sh91 billion to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to Principal Secretary for the State Department of Industry Juma Mukhwana.

Mukhwana, who spoke during the opening of the 9th African Special Economic Zone Organization (AEZO) Annual Meeting held at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), revealed that 3,000 jobs have been created in the past year alone, underscoring the rapid development of these zones.

He lauded the government's policies and incentives as a crucial catalyst to the success of the SEZs, offering investors a conducive environment for business growth.

According to Mukhwana, these efforts are geared towards enhancing employment opportunities and boosting the overall economic output of the country.

"We are working around the clock to ensure that Special Economic Zones succeed in this country, with the help of the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA)," she said.

"We understand the immense potential these zones have for job creation and their contribution to Kenya's revenue and GDP."

The annual event, which brings together SEZs from across Africa, serves as a platform for sharing best practices, discussing challenges, and fostering deeper collaboration among nations.

One of the key issues at this year's meeting was the harmonization of SEZ operations across borders to boost investment and economic integration on the continent.

In addition to job creation, Kenya's SEZs are facilitating the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), helping them integrate into global value chains.

The zones are also embracing sustainable industrial practices, focusing on clean energy, waste management, and circular economy models, which position Kenya as a leader in environmentally responsible industrialization in Africa.

