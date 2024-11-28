Kenya: President Ruto Gives 30 Govt Agencies a Week to Join E-Citizen

28 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — President William Ruto has given thirty government institutions one week to join E-Citizen, warning of leadership changes for non-compliance.

Speaking during the first anniversary of the e Citizen Directorate, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, the President warned the agencies' Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to comply or face tough consequences.

"I was sent a list this morning of people who are still 'mangamangaring' and I want to put them on notice," he stated.

Ruto highlighted the need for all services to be onboarded onto the platform to ensure transparency in revenue collection.

Among the agencies listed include Kenya Power, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) and the Kenya Ports Authority.

He stated that the digitization of government services has enhanced government revenue mobilization efforts.

"I proudly stand before you to declare and I am confident that E-Citizen has delivered on its promise," he stated.

