Kenya Urged to Adopt Sweden's Approach to Reducing Tobacco-Related Deaths

Nairobi — Kenya is being urged to adopt Sweden's Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) approach to reduce the prevalence of active tobacco smokers and consequently decrease the number of tobacco-related deaths.

Tobacco Harm Reduction experts who spoke at a two-day workshop in Nairobi emphasized that Kenya could save the lives of 184,000 Kenyans by implementing harm reduction strategies in tobacco. These strategies would encourage smokers to transition to less risky nicotine products, ultimately leading them to quit smoking.

Sweden is poised to become the world's first "smoke-free" country later this year. This achievement is attributed to its decision to adopt harm-reduction policies in tobacco. As a result, Sweden's smokers have transitioned from traditional tobacco products to less hazardous nicotine alternatives.

Data from Quit Like Sweden, a global lobby advocating for countries to embrace harm reduction in tobacco to support adults seeking to quit smoking, reveals that Sweden's average smoking rate is five times lower compared to the European Union (EU).

Consequently, Sweden's cancer rate stands 40% lower than the rest of the EU. Moreover, there are 21.1% fewer smoking-related deaths in Sweden compared to the EU.

Last week, an international and local tobacco harm reduction experts' report titled "Saving 600,000 lives in Nigeria and Kenya" projected that Kenya could reduce tobacco-related deaths from the current 8,000 to 3,400 by 2060 if it embraced harm reduction strategies in tobacco.

Commenting on the report's findings, Derek Yach, a co-author of the report and former leader of the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World, said: "Our research shows that tobacco harm reduction is the missing piece in Kenya's fight against smoking-related diseases. Kenya has the chance to follow in the footsteps of countries like Sweden and New Zealand, where safer alternatives have significantly lowered smoking rates and saved lives."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Suely Castro, Director of Quit Like Sweden, emphasized that Kenya could save 184,000 lives by adopting the Swedish harm reduction model across tobacco. "This approach would involve offering smokers alternatives when they are willing to quit, but it would need to be tailored to Kenya's specific needs and supported by research, studies, and community engagement," she said.

Commenting on the same, Joseph Magero, chairman for the Campaign for Safer Alternatives (CASA) said: "Kenya has a unique opportunity to lead Africa in adopting a balanced approach to tobacco control. By integrating safer nicotine alternatives into our public health strategies, we can save lives, reduce the burden of tobacco-related diseases and provide smokers with effective tools to quit."

This comes amidst an ongoing process to amend the Tobacco Control Act of 2007 through the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill, 2024 sponsored by Senator Catherine Mumma. The Bill, currently before the Senate Health Committee, aims to incorporate modern nicotine products into the Tobacco Control Act to ensure adequate governance over their production, marketing, sale, and consumption.

Industry players have long advocated for science-based regulation of these new nicotine products, arguing that they would facilitate smokers transitioning from traditional cigarettes to less risky nicotine alternatives, potentially saving lives and reducing the government's healthcare burden.