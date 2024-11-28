Africa: Ignore Facebook Post Advertising Herbal Capsules for Haemorrhoids

Ignore Facebook post advertising herbal capsules for haemorrhoids

IN SHORT: Several Facebook posts claim that a remedy known as "Pile Formula 1" can cure haemorrhoids. However, experts say that haemorrhoids can only be cured by surgery or a process called sclerotherapy.

Herbal capsules called "Penodem", or "Pile Formula 1", are a remedy for haemorrhoids, according to a Facebook post dated 30 September 2024.

Part of the post reads: "Rejoice, For There is a Natural Lasting Solution found in Jos Nigeria and has been approved by NAFDAC due to the effectiveness and safety for consumption."

Nafdac is an acronym for Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control. The agency regulates and controls the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale, and use of food, drugs and other products.

Jos is a city in Plateau state in north-central Nigeria.

The post encourages users to order the capsules via the link attached.

The video accompanying the post has over 1.2 million views, over 4,000 likes and 354 comments.

Haemorrhoids, also known as piles, are swollen veins that form inside and outside of your anus and rectum. Symptoms include pain or discomfort in the area, swelling and bleeding.

Other posts promoting the capsules can be found here, here, here and here.

But can this remedy that "poses no threat to your overall health" be trusted? We checked.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

See your doctor instead

Clicking on the link attached to the post took us to a website with more details about the formula. The website also provided what appeared to be positive testimonials from people who had allegedly used the remedy.

We were also met with several "click here to order" buttons. Scammers often encourage users to buy products online so they can take their money and never deliver or steal their personal and banking information.

Africa Check reached out to Emmanuel Ekanem, a professor of gastroenterology at the University of Calabar in Nigeria. He said haemorrhoids could only be treated by injecting sclerosants or a surgical procedure.

The process of administering sclerosants is called sclerotherapy. It involves injecting a chemical solution into the area around the haemorrhoids.

Ekanem clarified that he was not aware of any other procedures besides sclerotherapy and surgery. He also warned that using herbal mixtures of any kind could damage the body and that patients should consult their doctors instead.