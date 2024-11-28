Mauritius: Certificates Remitted to Participants of Gtpi Training Workshop On Plastic Pollution Reduction and Sustainability

A three-day Global Tourism Plastics Initiative (GTPI) training workshop concluded, on Wednesday 27 November 2024, at the Ravenala Attitude Hotel, Balaclava, with an award of certificate ceremony to 35 participants in the presence of the Junior Minister of Tourism, Mr Jean Sydney Pierre.

The training, held from 25 to 27 November 2024, was organised by the Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the TUI Care Foundation, and the World Tourism Organisation (WTO). The GTPI, a global initiative led by the UNEP and the WTO in partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, focuses on the transition to a circular economy for plastics while engaging all stakeholders in the tourism value chain. The workshop is part of a national approach aimed at reducing plastic pollution and promoting sustainable practices within the tourism sector.

The first day of the workshop gathered more than 75 participants to discuss the impacts of plastic pollution on the environment, human health, and the tourism economy. The following two days were dedicated to an intensive 'Train-the-Trainer' programme, bringing together 35 participants from hoteliers, tour operators, and other key stakeholders.

In his address at the closing ceremony, the Junior Minister stated that the workshop represented a significant milestone in Mauritius' dedication to transforming its tourism sector into a global model of sustainability. He highlighted the importance of collaboration between international and local partners to enhance the country's efforts in reducing plastic pollution and promoting environmentally responsible practices.

Mr Pierre stressed that implementing effective structures and regulations was crucial for positioning both the tourism industry and Mauritius as a leading example of sustainability worldwide.

He also commended all participants for their active involvement and dedication, and encouraged them to further spread these values and practices that would pave the way for a sustainable future. "By championing these efforts, they will help ensure the long-term success of sustainable tourism in Mauritius," he underlined.