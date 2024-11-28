Kenya: All Set for Busia Half Marathon Second Edition

28 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Busia — The second edition of the Busia Half Marathon will be held on December 15,2024. The 21km event is expected to attract big names given the lucrative prize fund on offer for the winners.

Winners in the men and women category will each receive Sh.200,000 while the runners-up will pocket Sh.150,000 each.

There will be prizes for all those who finish in the top 20 category with the least amount paid being Sh.10,000 each for those who finish in position 20.

The event is organized by the Western Development Initiative Association (WEDIA) in conjunction with the County Government of Busia, Athletics Kenya, Western Branch and the National Police Service (NPS).

According to WEDIA chairman Joseph Barasa the event will also be used to create awareness about the Cancer scourge.

"This is the second edition of the marathon and we are determined to make it big as we set the stage for even better things in Busia County," he said.

Barasa has also urged corporate sponsors to come on board and support the initiative which he said will go a long way to identify talented athletes.

"We have a lot of talented athletes in Busia and surrounding areas and this is a great opportunity for them to showcase what they are made off."

Apart from the 21km race, athletes will also compete in the 10km, a fun run and a corporate run. Athletes will pay Sh1,500 to take part in half marathon, Sh500 to take part in

the 10km and fun run while corporates will pay Sh50,00

