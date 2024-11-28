Zimbabwe: 885 Import Permits Granted to Ensure Food Security

Government has issued a total of 885 import permits to 423 private companies as part of measures to ensure food security until the next harvest.

The move will ensure the private sector can fulfil its role of importing the grain it needs for mealie-meal and other products.

Usually, the private sector buys grain from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB), which buys from farmers.

However, the severe drought this year saw GMB supplies being switched to the Government's food relief efforts with the private sector assigned to import required quantities.

Speaking after yesterday's Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said 1 036 721 tonnes have been imported by the private sector by November 20, with 852 260 tonnes of maize, 184 121 tonnes of wheat and 340 tonnes of wheat flour.

While Zimbabwe now grows a surplus of ordinary wheat, there is still need to import the hard and durum wheats while research is stepped up to find varieties that can grow in Zimbabwe.

"The Government continues to monitor volumes of imports, stocks at millers, import prices, and import sources ahead of the festive season in order to eliminate arbitrage opportunities," he said.

The Grain Marketing Board had in stock 269 136 tonnes of grain, including 246 499 tonnes of wheat and the balance being maize and traditional grains.

Private sector imports are complementing the Government's efforts to mitigate the impact of the El Nino-induced drought, which left Zimbabwe and other SADC countries, especially in the central belt, food insecure.

According to the Zimbabwe Livelihood Assessment Report of 2024, at least seven million people are likely to be food insecure and in need of food assistance.

The Government has been delivering grain rations to the vulnerable people and households in rural areas, and has been making cash transfers to vulnerable people and households in urban areas so they can buy food.

With normal to above normal rains expected this season, it is likely that the next harvest will not only cope with normal needs, but also allow the reserves to be rebuilt.

Dr Muswere said there were plans to increase production during the summer cropping season.

"The summer plan aims to increase production of 2024-2025 cereals to 3 274 200 tonnes from 744 271 tonnes in the 2023-2024 season.

"Overall production volumes of major crops are expected to increase by 347 percent from 914 848 tonnes to 4 093 700 tonnes in the 2023-2024 season.

"The plan is to produce enough to feed the nation and to replenish the strategic grain reserve," he said.

In this summer cropping season, 3 241 000ha are targeted to be planted, with maize accounting for 1,8 million ha, sorghum 418 000 ha, pearl millet 275 000 ha, finger millet 27 000 ha, soya beans 77 000 ha, groundnuts 385 000 ha, sugar beans 55 000 ha, groundnuts 110 000 ha and African pea 93 500 ha.

Of the total hectarage, 635 584 ha is targeted for the Pfumvudza/Intwasa climate-proofed Presidential inputs supply scheme with the rest funded by CBZ, AFC, NMB and other banks as well as the private sector and individual farmers. Dr Muswere said distribution of Presidential inputs including cotton has started following the start of the rain season.

"Water availability and grazing conditions have begun to respond to the recent rains. Feeds have been distributed to 27 districts in order to support 107 387 cattle. Communities have mobilised resources to complement Government efforts," he said.