Zimbabwe: HIT offers Affordable ERP System to Harare

The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) has pledged to assist the City of Harare by providing a locally-developed, but internationally recognised enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to address financial management, property oversight, parking and other financial requirements.

HIT already has its system deployed in Mutare and Masvingo cities, although Harare previously brushed it aside seeking a far more expensive South African system.

The Harare Commission of Inquiry yesterday called in HIT to give evidence and the institution's registrar, Mr Herbert Njonga, and Engineer Tererai Maphosa, the director of Local Authorities Digital Systems (LADS) Africa came to give evidence.

The commission sought HIT's findings on the governance of Harare City Council, particularly after it was revealed that HIT had previously offered the council its proven LADS system for US$350 000 to integrate its departments into a centralised system.

LADS has been successfully deployed in Mutare and Masvingo, with around 83 of the 92 local authorities using at least one module of the system. It would be scaled up for Harare.

Despite being previously overlooked by council, Mr Njonga reaffirmed HIT's readiness to provide its expertise.

"The Harare Institute of Technology, as a public entity, remains available to assist the City of Harare through a home-grown but internationally recognised solution," he said.

Mr Njonga said an effective ERP system would help the city accurately manage its financial records and support decision-making processes.

He pointed out council's porous revenue collection system and recommended the adoption of smart technologies, including pipe leak detection, smart water metering, and geo-fencing for informal traders.

Mr Njonga noted that a Government audit had directed the City of Harare to implement an ERP system to improve its control and accountability, a recommendation that has yet to be acted upon due to concerns about cost and finding a suitable solution.

He expressed concern over the city's ongoing revenue losses attributed to the absence of an ERP system.

In response to criticism regarding LADS's capability to manage a large city like Harare, Engineer Maphosa strongly refuted these claims, describing them as unfounded statements made by non-users likely intimidated by the system's effectiveness.

"I have been waiting for that question. We propose engaging an international organisation to certify our systems because we have been victims of such statements. The technology we use is the same that Facebook employed when it started, and it can handle millions of records," he said.

The LADS system automates several local authority services, including financials, administration, engineering, land management, and social services, while linking them to the national public financial management system.

This comprehensive system features 38 modules organised into six key categories -- financial management, billing, asset management, procurement, accounts receivable and payable, and debt checking -- offering a holistic solution for local authorities' IT needs.