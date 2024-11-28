Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Residents Battle Water Challenges

Beitbridge residents are grappling with a water crisis, with some suburbs enduring up to 48 hours without adequate supplies, with the drought this year leading to significantly reduced water levels in Zhovhe Dam, the town's primary water source along with Zinwa insisting on the council paying in advance for supplies.

Beitbridge's daily water consumption demand is 18 megalitres.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), responsible for supplying bulk raw water to the Beitbridge Municipality, recently installed a prepaid meter at the raw water supply point. This measure, combined with a ballooning debt of ZWG3 million owed by the municipality to Zinwa, has led to a drastic reduction in water supplies.

Zinwa's restrictions have forced the council to ration water deliveries, leaving desperate residents to rely on vendors selling borehole water at inflated prices.

Beitbridge draws its water primarily from Zhovhe Dam, located about 70km west of the border town along the Umzingwane River. The dam, with a full capacity of 133 million cubic meters, serves as a lifeline for the town and surrounding agricultural areas.

Water from Zhovhe Dam is transported via gravity-fed pipelines to off-river storage facilities near Beitbridge, where it is distributed to the town for treatment and use. However, the drought has significantly reduced inflows into the dam and its off-river storage.

Speaking during a recent budget presentation meeting, deputy mayor Councillor John Manatsa said the council needs at least US$20 000 weekly to settle its debt and ensure Zinwa restores normal water supplies.

He acknowledged that servicing the debt while maintaining the water supply is a delicate balance, especially given the council's financial challenges.

"The prepaid meter installation has severely constrained our ability to provide consistent potable water. We need US$20 000 per week to restore normal supplies while simultaneously allocating 50 percent of that amount towards the debt," said Cllr Manatsa.

"To manage the current water supply, the council will try and distribute water equitably so that at least each week residents will have access to water."

Clr Manatsa said the municipality is also burdened with unpaid bills totalling ZWG40 million, owed by residents, businesses, and Government departments, further complicating the financial crisis.

He revealed that the council is exploring innovative revenue streams, including a potential agreement to sell water to Musina, South Africa.

"The Government of Zimbabwe has signed an agreement with the South African government for us to supply water to Musina. If successful, this will provide much-needed revenue for the council. We hope the project will be operational by 2025," said Clr Manatsa.

To address the crisis, the council plans to invest US$5,3 million in its Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) programme. The budget includes US$2,7 million for capital projects such as drilling three boreholes, upgrading trunk sewer lines, servicing stands, and purchasing a refuse compactor.