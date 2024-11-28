Zimbabwe: Zim's Path to Debt Resolution, Economic Growth

Recent developments in the high-level structured dialogue on arrears clearance and debt resolution signal Zimbabwe's renewed commitment to fiscal responsibility and international cooperation.

President Mnangagwa has emphasised the need to finalise these discussions, reaffirming Zimbabwe's dedication to meeting its obligations to key creditors, including the World Bank, the Paris Club, the European Investment Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

This proactive approach is crucial for stabilising the economy and fostering sustainable growth.

Commitment to debt resolution

In his address during the meeting with creditors in Harare, President Mnangagwa announced the appointment of a global sovereign advisory firm, Kepler-Karst as the financial and legal advisors.

The President called for continued support from creditors and development partners, expressing gratitude to the African Legal Support Facility for facilitating this process.

The debt clearance initiative is vital, as a significant portion of Zimbabwe's debt is owed to the World Bank and AfDB.

Facilitated by AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina and former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano, this initiative reflects a collaborative effort to address financial challenges that have affected economic growth.

Expectations from the 2025 National Budget

As Zimbabwe prepares for the presentation of the 2025 national budget presentation by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, expectations are high for a budget that is inclusive and balanced.

In a recent pre-budget seminar in Bulawayo, Prof Ncube indicated that the budget would seek to balance economic growth, social empowerment and fiscal stability.

This comprehensive approach is essential for laying a solid foundation for Zimbabwe's progress under the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and beyond.

The Treasury has projected a 6 percent economic growth rate for 2025, primarily driven by the anticipated recovery of the agricultural sector.

This optimistic forecast is particularly significant following the downward revision of the 2024 growth rate from 3,5 percent to 2 percent due to impact of the El Nino-induced drought that ravaged agricultural output in Sub-Saharan Africa, including Zimbabwe.

There is renewed hope for the 2024-2025 summer cropping season, with forecasts suggesting favourable rainfall that could bolster agricultural productivity.

The importance of agricultural recovery

Agriculture is the backbone of Zimbabwe's economy, and its recovery from drought is critical for achieving the projected growth rate.

The Government's commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity through innovative practices and investments in infrastructure is vital.

This focus not only aims to ensure food security, but also to create jobs and stimulate rural economic activity.

The impact of a revitalised agricultural sector extends beyond mere productivity; it plays a pivotal role in reducing the national debt burden.

Increased agricultural output can lead to higher export revenues, which in turn can help stabilise the economy and improve the country's ability to meet its external obligations.

Linking debt resolution to budget expectations

The ongoing dialogues surrounding the arrears clearance and debt resolution process as well as the upcoming national budget presentation are intrinsically linked.

A successful arrears clearance and debt resolution process will enhance Zimbabwe's fiscal space, allowing the Government to allocate more resources towards critical sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure development.

This, in turn, will foster an environment conducive to economic growth and social empowerment.

Moreover, a well-structured budget that reflects the Government's commitment to fiscal responsibility and stimulating the economy will instil greater confidence among investors and creditors.

This confidence is essential for attracting foreign direct investment, which is crucial for stimulating economic development in Zimbabwe.

On this score, Zimbabwe is at a pivotal moment in its economic journey, with significant efforts underway to address its debt challenges and promote sustainable growth.

The Government's commitment to engaging with creditors and revitalising the agricultural sector represents a comprehensive strategy aimed at fostering stability and progress.

As the 2025 national budget presentation approaches, stakeholders will be eager to see measures that prioritise inclusivity and sustainability, setting the stage for a resilient economy capable of overcoming future challenges.

With continued support from the international community and effective governance, Zimbabwe can move through its fiscal arena and emerge stronger, paving the way for a prosperous future.

Feedback: WhatsApp or call: +263 776 206 227 or email: [email protected]. Rusinga writes in his personal capacity.