Zimbabwe: Another New Clinic Opened in Shurugwi

Gamwa Clinic in Ward 6, Shurugwi District, built by the local council with devolution funds from central Government, has been commissioned bringing essential health services closer to 1 300 households.

The clinic is a key milestone in the Second Republic's agenda of transforming rural livelihoods in line with Vision 2030.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube, who commissioned the clinic at the weekend, highlighted its significance for communities in Wards 5, 6, and parts of Ward 22 of Tongogara Rural District Council that runs most of Shurugwi.

He said the construction of the flagship clinic demonstrates the commitment of the Second Republic to transform the livelihoods of rural communities.

"Gamwa Clinic was constructed by Tongogara Rural District Council using its own funds, drawing its mandate from the devolution and decentralisation agenda as championed by President Mnangagwa, to bring services closer to more than 1 310 households from Wards 5 and 6 and parts of Ward 22, who used to travel long distances to Tokwe Clinic," said Minister Ncube.

The facility boasts an outpatient block, a maternity block, two staff houses secured with a perimeter fence, ablution facilities, and a solar-powered borehole.

Minister Ncube acknowledged the clinic's remaining needs, including bedding, delivery beds, ICT equipment, and furniture. He emphasised the Government's commitment to improving health delivery in rural areas.

"I am alive to the challenges faced by Gamwa Clinic, which include additional bedding and linen, working tables and chairs, delivery beds, and ICT equipment comprising laptops. As you may be aware, the Second Republic's development trajectory is heritage-based, private sector-led, and inclusive," he said.

"As we strive to improve health provision, let us be mindful of the Mpox disease recently reported in Mberengwa. I urge the Shurugwi community to remain vigilant and adhere to guidelines provided by our health practitioners in the Ministry of Health and Child Care."

Minister Ncube said the subsequent provision of devolution-funded solar-powered piped water and connection to the power grid by the Rural Electrification Fund is testimony to the Government's determination to industrialise and modernise the economy underpinned by the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

"Accordingly the connection of power to health institutions allows for uninterrupted and improved service provision regardless of the time of day and enables storage of essential drugs under recommended conditions," said Minister Ncube.

The availability of power was a major factor in retaining professional and skilled manpower as it improved conditions of service.

"Other transformative spin-off benefits include the positive ripple effects of the creation of more business opportunities for youths and women as homes and business centres are connected along the power lines," said Minister Ncube.

In the Midlands Province alone, the Rural Electrication Fund has connected 956 public institutions, including 35 primary schools, 13 secondary schools, 14 clinics, and 13 business centres in Shurugwi District. Additionally, 66 solar mini-grids, 47 solar units, and 16 biogas digesters have been rolled out, demonstrating the Government's dedication to alternative energy solutions.