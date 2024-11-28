Zimbabwe: Kwashi Hails Chicken Inn's Defence

Chicken Inn assistant coach Fungai "Tostao" Kwashi has praised the team's defence for playing a part in goalkeeper, Donovan Bernard's career best of 20 clean sheets in a season.

The Gamecocks finished with the third-best defensive team in the league behind ZPC Kariba and Manica Diamonds.

Chicken Inn conceded 22 goals in 34 matches.

With Benard poised to be crowned the best goalkeeper on land today when the selection of the 2024 Castle Lager takes place, Kwashi praised the team's defence for putting up a shift.

"Credit to our defence, they have been magnificent. Donovan got 20 clean sheets, but it's not all about him, It's about the people also just in front of him.

"The defensive core, the big six, they've been fantastic as well," said Kwashi.

Turning onto the season in which they finished seventh on the log standings, Kwashi feels his team could have done better considering their performance against the top teams.

"About this season, listen, we are not happy where we finished.

"We wanted to do better than we did, we go home for Christmas unsatisfied, but we still thank God because we also had great moments.

"We have done well, especially against the top teams, the big teams. We beat the big three, Highlanders, CAPS United, and Dynamos.

"We beat the top two teams. We beat FC Platinum, we beat Simba Bhora," said Kwashi.

As the team shifts its focus to the 2025 season, Kwashi revealed that they have looked into their developmental structures as part of their 2025 preparations.

Chicken Inn fielded a relatively young squad in their last match of the season against Herentals on Saturday.

Kwashi revealed that the move to field the young squad was a deliberate move by the Bulawayo-based side as they have started their 2025 project, which is set to be centred on young players.

"Like you see today (Saturday), there was only one guy over 30, and most of the guys that played were in their 20s.

"We are looking into the future, giving the youth a chance to showcase their talents, Chicken Inn is renowned for grooming young talent, grooming youngsters," said Kwashi.

After registering the youngest player in the history of the Premier League, Awakhiwe Tshalibe, and Chicken Inn are set to continue giving the young players a chance.

"The past two months, especially the past five games, we've been playing lots of youngsters.

"We have got an average age of 23, hence we have decided to build more on the youth, give them more game time, that is the drive working on.

"We have lots of youngsters coming up, especially from our academies, and going up to the first team. It's a good model.

"We will keep on doing it in the future as well. We registered a young boy, 14 years old and you will see the best of him. He's one for the future.

"The thrust is giving the youth more chances," said Kwashi.