Zimbabwe: Positive Momentum in Zim Debt Resolution Journey

President Mnangagwa has made progress in Zimbabwe's arrears clearance and debt resolution initiatives, garnering positive feedback from all parties involved in the High-Level Structured Dialogue Platform.

Recent developments highlight the apparent willingness of the United States to re-engage, as evidenced by its envoy to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Pamela Tremont's attendance at the recent meeting on Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution held in Harare on Monday, after pulling out from the last session.

This served as evidence that President Mnangagwa has turned the page and the US has now seen it futile to hold on to the past.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) also applauded President Mnangagwa's show of commitment as he has been a part of all the six structured dialogue meetings convened so far, something the bank's president, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, said he had never seen elsewhere before.

Zimbabwe is also negotiating a Staff Monitoring Programme (SMP) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which is set to kick off in January.

SMPs are informal arrangements between national authorities and IMF staff to monitor the authorities' economic programmes that can help a country establish a track record of policy implementation.

A successful SMP can pave the way for an IMF financial arrangement or for the resumption of a financial arrangement that could have been suspended.

Although Zimbabwe has expunged its outstanding debt to the IMF, it is still not able to secure fresh lines of credit due to the pari-passu rule, which requires that a borrower be treated the same by every other multilateral lender to whom the debt is in arrears.

Under the debt talks, Zimbabwe has been implementing reforms underpinned by economic growth and stability, land tenure reforms, compensation for former farm owners (FFOs), and the resolution of Bilateral Investment Protection and Promotion Agreements (BIPPAs).

The AfDB president said President Mnangagwa had been "incredible" throughout the process.

"A lot of things have been done, concrete things, you heard it when the President spoke (on Monday). The first thing is, that the President has been incredible. I do not know of any country where a President will attend a structured dialogue six times.

"Second is that this country has actually produced significant results on this dialogue. As I said, it's the only game in town," said Dr Adesina during a Press briefing on the sidelines of the debt talks.

When asked by The Herald if there were parties involved in the dialogue platform that were still holding on to the past, Dr Adesina said there were not any, rather there is "a big future ahead for Zimbabwe".

"You know, not that there is any particular partner that is holding on to the past. What I am saying is that we can't live in the past. You know, we all know what Zimbabwe has gone through.

"We cannot get stuck there. There is a big future for Zimbabwe ahead. And as I said, Zimbabwe will be very strategic to the world in terms of energy transition," he said.

Dr Adesina outlined how much of a critical global player Zimbabwe was becoming in the world's energy transition.

"Just to give you one statistic. Energy transitions in the world, whether electric vehicles or battery energy storage systems, depend on critical minerals. Most of those critical minerals are in Africa. 90 percent of platinum is in Africa. You come here to Zimbabwe, you have a platinum metal group, you also have lithium, you have several other things.

"The size of that market for electric vehicles by 2030 and battery energy storage systems would be US$7 trillion.

"That market will rise to US$59 trillion by 2050. So, what I am saying is, we have got to see the strategic importance of Zimbabwe in that global energy transition," said the AfDB boss.