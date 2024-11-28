Zimbabwe: First Lady Donates Christmas Goodies to Care Homes

Senior Reporter

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa who, through her Angel of Hope Foundation (AoHF), regularly distributes goodies to the needy in the country's 10 provinces on a non-partisan basis, yesterday donated a consignment of Christmas goodies to several children's homes and homes of the elderly.

Donating to care homes is crucial for supporting the well-being and quality of life of the residents and for that reason, the First Lady, who has a passion for the welfare of children, women and the elderly, said care homes across the country's 10 provinces will benefit.

The goodies included maize meal, cooking oil, maize, rice, sugar, salt and soya chunks, among others.

Those who benefited yesterday were from Harare, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central provinces while the remaining provinces will receive the same goodies this week.

Amai Mnangagwa through her Foundation continues to support various charities as her vision is to afford Zimbabweans equal opportunities.

Thus, the empowerment of children's and elderly homes by AoHF will go a long way in ensuring that they have equal opportunities regardless of their social status.

Dr Mnangagwa's AoHF continues to play a pivotal role in lending a helping hand to the underprivileged across the country.

Officials from homes and orphanages that received the food hampers could not hide their happiness and expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her kindness.

Representing Mutemwa Leprosy Care Centre in Mashonaland East, Mrs Mary Guri said; "We care for post leprosy patients who faced stigma and rejection from family and society. At the centre, we also look after the homeless and children with disabilities. We derive a lot of joy and cheer from the continued support from the First Lady, Amai vedu, Amai Mnangagwa. Today we are witnessing the dispatch of groceries to our centre and other homes across our province and other provinces," she said.

Mr Munyaradzi Madzima from Mashonaland West Province who collected the groceries on behalf of Vimbainesu Children's Home said the early Christmas gifts from the mother of the nation will bring smiles to the children.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the First Lady, Amai Mnangagwa for donating Christmas goodies to us for the benefit of the children under our care. This is not her first time to help us. Amai regularly remembers us as vulnerable groups and holds a special place in her heart. May the good Lord continue to bless our mother," he said.

Mr Albert Madiro from Magunje Children's Home thanked Dr Mnangagwa for leaving no place and no one behind.

He commended Amai Mnangagwa for being a considerate and kind-hearted mother who cares for everyone.

Ponesai Vanhu Children's Home in Mashonaland Central was represented by Mrs Abigail Marira who said the groceries and other gifts would ensure that the children had a Merry Christmas.

"Amai vedu, we cannot thank her enough. Her love and kindness are unmatched. Amai vanoyenzanisa vana vese kubva kune vane vabereki kusvika kune avo vasina. Her aim and vision is to provide equal opportunities. This festive season, the underprivileged children in the homes will be pondering on where to get Christmas gifts and Amai always comes to their rescue. We always receive goods from the Angel of Hope Foundation.

"We also needed mealie-meal and sugar and all I can say is that Amai is God-sent. She came at the right time and gave us the basics we needed," she said.

Mrs Catherine Kampila, a director in the Ministry of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Harare Metropolitan Province, was equally grateful saying AoHF was indeed touching lives.

"Amai, we are truly grateful as Harare province for your tireless efforts in ensuring that the needs of the vulnerable are well catered for. We have noted with appreciation the various efforts that you are making to empower our children and the elderly countrywide," she said.

Pastor Peter Kanetsa from Runyararo Children's Home in Harare said the Christmas donation will ensure those in care homes have a memorable festive season.

A hands-on person, the mother of the nation has always been there to shoulder the needs of vulnerable groups including widows, orphans, prisoners, former ladies of the night, the elderly, expecting mothers, street children and persons with disabilities among other groups.