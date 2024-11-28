Zimbabwe: Gweru Registers Decline in HIV Infections

Gweru District has seen a notable decrease in HIV infections, with the incidence rate dropping from 0.26 percent last year to 0.21 percent this year, according to the National AIDS Council (NAC).

This decline is attributed to effective programmes aimed at reducing new infections.

Zimbabwe has made significant strides in combating HIV, with national prevalence decreasing from 26.5 percent in 1997 to 14.3 percent today. The country also achieved the 95-95-95 targets, ensuring that 95 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 percent of those diagnosed receive treatment, and 95 percent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression. The milestone was achieved three years ahead of schedule, making Zimbabwe one of the first African nations to do so.

Key factors contributing to the decline in new HIV infections include initiatives focused on preventing mother-to-child transmission, voluntary medical male circumcision, behaviour change communication, and widespread testing services, including self-testing kits. The fact that most living with HIV now have their viral laods supressed to below the level where they can infect others has been a major factor.

Early detection and immediate access to free treatment have significantly improved health outcomes for those living with HIV.

Mr Petros Mazengwa, NAC District AIDS Coordinator for Gweru, reported that the HIV prevalence among those aged 15-49 is 11.31 percent, with males at 8.12 percent and females at 14.45 percent.

The incidence rate for this age group stands at 0.21 percent, with males at 0.15 percent and females at 0.28 percent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This reduction in incidence shows that our current programmes are yielding positive results in reducing new infections," he stated.

Mr Mazengwa explained that HIV prevalence refers to the total number of individuals living with HIV in a specific population at a given time, expressed as a percentage.

This measure helps gauge the extent of the infection and informs public health responses.

In contrast, HIV incidence measures new infections within a defined period, reflecting the virus's spread.

Current estimates suggest that approximately 29,252 people are living with HIV in Gweru district, comprising 11,223 males and 18,029 females. Among adults aged 15-49, there are about 28,375 individuals, including 10,783 males and 17,595 females.

NAC is implementing programmes, including workplace wellness initiatives, peer-led programmes, key populations programmes, and youth interventions, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Child Care and other partners.

Despite the decline in new infections, Mr Mazengwa emphasised the need for continued vigilance and the use of combination prevention services, including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), available at all health facilities.

He cautioned against complacency, which could lead to increased STI cases and new HIV infections, particularly among young people, for whom he continues to advocate abstinence.