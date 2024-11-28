Zimbabwe: Cabs Candidates Chess Tourney Dates Confirmed

The Zimbabwe Chess Federation have confirmed the dates for the third edition of the CABS Candidates Chess Tournament to be held at the National University of Science and Technology from December 5-8.

The annual tournament is sponsored by CABS and provides a competitive platform for chess players as well as represents a significant step towards decentralising chess events in Zimbabwe.

ZCF president Todd Mapingire said they will host the tournament in Bulawayo in their efforts to decentralise the sport.

"It will be the third time that the tournament will be held outside of the traditional venue of Harare.

"The decision to host the tournament in Bulawayo for the third consecutive year underscores a commitment to inclusive and accessibility. This shift has several important implications.

"First, it facilitates increased participation, as players from Bulawayo and the surrounding areas can now compete without the logistical challenges and costs associated with traveling to Harare.

"The change encourages greater involvement from local talent as the tournament serves as a vital platform for local players to showcase their skills," said Mapingire.

CABS Candidates Chess tournament will see some of the country's established players battling it out for honours.

The tournament features sections specifically designed for younger players, including the under-16 prestige and under-16 development sections.

"This emphasis on youth engagement encourages the next generation to participate in chess, helping to cultivate essential skills such as critical thinking and strategic planning while steering them away from crime and drug abuse," he added. This year's tournament will feature four distinct sections namely the open, ladies, under-16 development, and the under-16 prestige section.

Winners of both the open and ladies' sections will earn an invitation to the national championship.

Tanaka Katsande and Hazel Masango are the defending champions.