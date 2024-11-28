Zimbabwe: Namibian Police, Election Authorities Set the Tone

Windhoek. — In preparation for today's watershed Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Namibian Police and the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) have combined to set the tone.

In a joint statement made available to the media, the two entities revealed that 5 042 police officers will be deployed to all 2 521 polling teams established by the ECN.

They will cover 4 677 pol ling stations across all 121 onstituencies nationwide. "This deployment aims to ensure safety and security during the polling process, and will be complemented by all other members of the security cluster across the country. The public is further informed that the Namibian Police (NamPol) will intensify public patrols to ensure the safety of voters as they travel to and from the polling stations," the joint statement reads.

It also lays down ground rules on how political parties and members of the public are expected to conduct themselves on election day.

The missive urges the public to refrain from carrying firearms or dangerous weapons, exercise patience, and always cooperate with election officials and security personnel.

"Liquor outlets are reminded that selling alcohol is prohibited, and they are implored to play their part in ensuring peaceful election processes by closing their shops on this day as Wednesday, 27 November 2024 has been declared a public holiday," the entities emphasised.

"No vendors around the polling stations", they added.

"No political activities should occur within a radius of 500 metres of a polling station. Voters are requested to not clothe themselves in political party regalia at or near the polling station, as this compromises the secrecy of the vote," it is further stated.

Voters attending the polling stations in party colours will be requested to return to dress appropriately before being permitted to cast their votes.

No party-branded vehicles will also be allowed within the radius of 500 metres of the polling stations.

"Failure to adhere to the above measures will result in the enforcement of public order management by NamPol, as authorised in terms of the relevant provisions of the Police Act.

"This is the empowering legislation mandating the Namibian Police Force with the role of maintaining public order, to safeguard citizens, prevent crime and protect individuals and property," police supremo Joseph Shikongo and ECN CEO Peter Shaama stated jointly.

Driving their message home, the duo said: "All registered voters are, therefore, urged to cast their votes on 27 November 2024 at established polling stations countrywide, where they find themselves on polling day."

Whether today's Presidential and National Assembly elections will live up to their billing remains to be seen.

But for spectators and analysts alike, it is expected to be a tight contest.

The electoral brawl will see Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (Swapo) battling against opposition leaders Panduleni Itula (Independent Patriots for Change), McHenry Venaani (Popular Democratic Movement), her former comrade Bernadus Swartbooi (Landless People's Movement), and land activist Job Amupanda (Affirmative Repositioning).

Economist Mike Kavekotora (Rally for Democracy and Progress), unionist Evilastus Kaaronda (Swanu), businessman Epaphras Mukwiilongo (Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters), Kunene Regional Council chairperson Hendrik Gaobaeb (UDF), veteran politicians Lukato Lukato (National Democratic Party) and Henk Mudge (Republican Party) are also in the running.

Others on the crowded ballot paper include Festus Thomas (Body of Christ Party), Ambrosius Kumbwa (All People's Party), and Erastus Shuumbwa (Action Democratic Movement). - New Era