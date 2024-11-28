Zimbabwe: Jonga Finds New Passion in Strongwoman

Zimpapers Sports Hub

REGINA Jonga, a celebrated female bodybuilder who won several medals at home and on the African continent, has found a new passion in a newly formed sport -- Strongwoman.

The Strongwoman was recently registered with the SRC, and the sport is generating a lot of interest from body-building and fitness enthusiasts.

Jonga recently won a silver medal at the Africa Strongest Man and Women competition held in South Africa.

She has revealed that she is proud of her achievement and admitted she learnt a lot in a short space of time.

"I am very proud of myself as I learned a lot. When lifting huge weights there are a lot of techniques involved, and I was copying others on how it is done.

"Now I believe through this strongman I can reach miles. As I am talking now, I have no supplement or anything I am taking, I am just strong."

Jonga said her journey began when she felt she was done with body-building and fitness and relocated to Zambia where she was introduced to Strongman and Strongwoman.

"In 2023, I felt I was now tired of body-building and decided to join the Strongman. So, I then came to Zambia where I met Zambia Strongman David Majaya. "We trained together and felt the urge to compete despite it being a new sport to me, but I have always been an adventurous person, so I decided to try.

"Despite being less experienced I entered the Mr. Zambia competition and became second, I was a point short of the ultimate winner.

"From then I was pushed by my trainer to enter a competition in South Africa and won two gold medals. So that drove me to join Africa's Strongman and Strongwoman.

"A lot of people expected me to join the novice because of the competition that was pending instead of the Pros. The Pros had champions who had competed at the international level.

"With all the experienced individuals competing I am happy that I came second."

She added,

"I am also happy that our Zimbabwean Federation has registered with SRC so things are working well.

"Our president is pushing us. So, the plea is looking for sponsorship and we are happy that SRC will help us fulfil international competitions.

"I also urge Zimbabwean women to join the sport as it has many benefits including health wellness." Zimbabwe Strongman Federation president, Knowledge Musengi said he is proud to see women doing great in the sport.

"We are proud to see women doing great in this sport, Jonga is the first woman to get silver in the Africa Strongman championships in the country."