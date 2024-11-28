Algeria: President Tebboune Reiterates Commitment to Meet Socio-Professional Conditions for Independent, Impartial Judiciary

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the chairman of the High Judicial Council, on Monday, in Algiers, presided over an opening ceremony for the 2024-2025 judicial year, during which he reiterated his commitment to meeting all the socio-professional conditions required to guarantee an independent and impartial judiciary.

In an address, the president of the Republic said the opening of the judicial year was "an opportunity to perpetuate an annual tradition that bears witness to the nobility of the mission of the judiciary, and to the role of an independent judiciary concerned with protecting the foundations of law and order, in an Algeria that has completed the building a republican legal system, strengthened by Algerian people's trust and the contribution of men and women of loyalty and integrity, including the members of the judiciary, who strive to guarantee fair justice, before which all citizens are equal."

The president of the Republic said he had stressed on several occasions that "far-reaching justice reforms must be based on a clear vision, given the need to create an atmosphere that makes it possible for the judicial system to carry out its tasks smoothly, competently and rigorously."

"I can speak with confidence about the steps we have taken to restore confidence in the State and consolidate the rules of governance since the new Constitution came into force," the president of the Republic said.

He added that under this Constitution, "the role of the judiciary has been strengthened, and with its provisions, and the independence of the sector has been consolidated."

An independence that "we are building with everyone, through a political will combining efforts and encouraging commitment and participation in the process of change and recovery," the president of the Republic said.

He reiterates, in this respect, his "desire to upgrade the legal system, strengthen the protection of magistrates, consolidate the independence of the High Judicial Council and make available the required legal instruments to the defence, while providing training allowing them to fulfil their role freely and competently."

The president of the Republic said he had "total confidence" in the competence and commitment of magistrates "to discharge their responsibilities fully, honourably and conscientiously, committed to promoting Algerian justice and providing quality services within the courts."

The president of the Republic said that over the last few years, he "gave instructions to the government to enrich and adapt the national legal system, with the amendment of some laws and the adoption of new ones, to fulfil his commitments to the people, mainly in terms of making public life more ethical, through relentless war on corruption and abuse," and by "introducing new far-reaching reforms to meet current economic challenges, starting by the improvement of the business climate and the economic performance."

He stressed that he "has made the revision of legal texts relating to economic activities one of his priorities, to remedy shortcomings, simplify procedures, facilitate access to justice and establish permanent legal certainty."

The president of the Republic mentioned "the difficult circumstances the country went through when the issaba, through its relays in the country and abroad, poisoned the situation to influence honest officials in our country."

A series of measures have been taken to protect civil servants and managers in the case of "an administrative or management error, or a poor assessment, provided that no one benefits from it, including themselves, their entourage and their friends," the president of the Republic said.

He added that "everyone must understand that the main role of justice is to protect the economy, not to repress."

The president of the Republic welcomed "the commitment of the justice sector bodies, their concern for ethical and professional duty, their awareness of their responsibility to uphold the law."

He stressed, in this respect, that the efforts to upgrade the justice sector had "made it possible to enhance its performance and break with bureaucratic methods."

"Further progress in the justice sector will be achieved in the future, mainly in terms of modernization and digitization, in line with the noble mission the judiciary assumes with honour," the president of the Republic said.

He reiterated his commitment, before the magistrates and representatives of the justice sector, to " solve all the problems the magistrates encounter while

performing their duties, so that they can devote themselves entirely to the exercise of their noble profession."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will carry on the same approach to mobilise more resources and meet all the socio-professional conditions for the members of the judiciary, to ensure an independent and impartial justice."

The president of the Republic commended the support of men of integrity around the world to the Palestinian people and their rights, especially after the call he made, last year, to freedom-loving people across the world to bring an action before the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the Zionist entity for its barbaric crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

"I would like to remind you of the appeal made to all honest and freedom-loving people around the world to provide support to the defenceless people in the grip of massacres in Gaza," the president said.

"Thank God, this appeal has been heard, as shown by the mobilisation of men of integrity in the five continents and bringing criminals to international justice."

The president of the Republic extended thanks to "all those honest men around the world who are supporting the Palestinian people and defending their rights, mainly our brothers in South Africa."