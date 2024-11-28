Rwanda's Claver Ntoyinkima Celebrated Among Leading African Conservationists

Claver Ntoyinkima, a senior ranger guide and trainer at Nyungwe National Park has won the 2024 Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award for his exceptional dedication to primate and bird conservation in Rwanda.

The annual Tusk Conservation Awards' ceremony, at which three leading African conservationists were celebrated, took place at The Savoy Hotel, London, on Wednesday, November 27. Prince William, the Prince of Wales, honoured Africa's unsung conservation leaders at the 12th annual event.

Established in 2013 in partnership with Ninety One, an active, global investment manager managing £127.4 billion in assets as at September 30, and in conjunction with The Prince of Wales, the Tusk Conservation Awards recognise cutting-edge conservation heroes and their positive impacts on wildlife conservation and local communities across Africa.

Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award gives international recognition to the dedication and commitment of an individual who works in the field to protect Africa's wildlife.

Ntoyinkima who was born near the forest he now protects combines his deep ecological knowledge of the park's bird population with a passion for educating and inspiring others. As a ranger, he has played a vital role in primate habituation and anti-poaching patrols, while also guiding scientific research and bird conservation efforts across Rwanda.

His legacy extends to the next generation through conservation clubs he founded for local youth, fostering a lasting commitment to Rwanda's natural heritage.

Ntoyinkima said: "I am truly grateful to be a finalist for the 2024 Tusk Conservation Awards; there are no words to describe how proud I am to win this award. The acknowledgement of my dedication and efforts of giving back to the community is truly inspiring.

"I am very grateful for this historical support and recognition of the conservation efforts made by field-based actors like me."

A recent report revealed an unprecedented crisis in biodiversity: global wildlife populations have seen an average decline in size of 73% in 50 years. Tusk believes it is essential to fund, support and amplify the work of the conservationists on the ground in Africa - those who, with their progressive conservation projects, are driving the meaningful change that benefits both wildlife and people.

The Prince of Wales took to the stage at the Savoy to reveal this year's winners, pay tribute to their outstanding work and present them with their trophies. The 12th edition of Awards was hosted for the second year running by wildlife biologist and presenter, Liz Bonnin.

Addressing this year's winners, The Prince of Wales said: "Now is the time to support those globally who work to prevent future generations from becoming disconnected from nature. We live in a world in which incredible wildlife exists, and I want that for the generations that follow.

"I want my children to live in a world where swallows still migrate, gorillas still live in the cloud forests of Uganda and rhinos still roam the arid rangelands of Namibia. It will be thanks to extraordinary leaders - such as those that we are celebrating today - that this will happen. They remind us of the importance of living at peace with nature; they should guide and inspire us all to drive change."

Nomba Ganamé's pioneering community-driven approach

Besides Rwanda's Ntoyinkima, other winners of the 2024 Tusk Conservation Awards are Mali's Nomba Ganamé who got the Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa, and Sierra Leone's Edward Aruna who got The Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa.

The Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa is a lifetime achievement award, given to a distinguished individual for their dedication and exceptional continued contribution to conservation in Africa.

The winner, Ganamé, who is the head of field operations at the Mali Elephant Project, is regarded as a visionary in wildlife conservation. Ganamé has dedicated his career to protecting Mali's unique desert elephants, earning him the award.

Ganamé's pioneering community-driven approach has not only ensured the survival of this critically threatened population but also set an international example for community-driven, sustainable environmental management. His work empowered local 'eco-guardians' to protect habitats and migratory routes and manage natural resources sustainably.

Ganamé said: "My advice to the next generation is to have total commitment to community conservation, to listen to the local population and to demonstrate impartiality in their dealings.

"I would also say that you should never put the money first, because conservation takes a lot of time and energy and if you put the money first, it's difficult to succeed."

Edward Aruna's passion for marine life and community well-being

The Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa is given to an emerging leading conservationist, in recognition of outstanding success shown in their chosen field.

The winner, Aruna, is the Founder and Managing Director of the Reptile and Amphibian Programme in Sierra Leone. A passionate advocate for marine life and community well-being, Aruna protects endangered marine turtles in Sierra Leone through his work with the Reptile and Amphibian Programme, which he founded in 2012.

Aruna said: "I would advise the next generation that the environment in which we dwell today doesn't need us, we need it, so let them protect it for themselves and future generations too.

"I would also plead with them to forgive us for the environmental hazards they will be facing and that although not of their doing, they should do better than us and take positive actions towards restoration of the environment."