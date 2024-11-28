Somalia, Serbia Ink Security Cooperation Deal

Belgrade, Serbia — The Federal Government of Somalia's Minister of Internal Security, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag), and Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivica Dačić, have signed a significant cooperation agreement aimed at bolstering security ties and enhancing the training of the Somali Police Force.

During the signing ceremony, Minister Fartaag highlighted the agreement's potential to transform bilateral relations, focusing on security training and development. "The cooperative relationship between the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Republic of Serbia is deep and has existed for many years. The step we have signed today with this agreement will further strengthen the support and friendly cooperation between the two countries," Fartaag said.

Dačić described the agreement as a historic milestone, reinforcing Serbia's dedication to deepening the partnership. He underscored Serbia's role in Somalia's state-building process, particularly in the areas of military training and the development of national security institutions.

Serbia has long been involved in supporting Somalia's efforts to establish strong security systems, showcasing a commitment to international cooperation and mutual benefit. This new pact is anticipated to significantly enhance these initiatives, providing effective training and development for Somali security forces.