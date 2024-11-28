Somalia: Airstrikes Hit Al-Shabaab in Somalia's Middle Shabelle Region After Militant Attack On Army Base

Hawadley, Somalia — Warplanes launched a series of airstrikes in the Hawadley area of Somalia's Middle Shabelle region late last night, targeting known Al-Shabaab strongholds. The attacks resulted in the destruction of multiple vehicles used by the militant group, according to local reports.

The airstrikes were a direct response to an earlier assault by Al-Shabaab on a Somali government military base in Hawadley, which reportedly led to numerous casualties among the Somali National Army. Sources within the military confirmed that the attack on their base was one of the deadliest in recent months, prompting the swift aerial counteraction.

The tension in Hawadley, which falls within the Balcad district, has not subsided. There are continued reports of skirmishes between government forces and Al-Shabaab militants, with both sides vying for control over strategic points in the area. The militant group's control over the road connecting Balcad to Jowhar has severely restricted movement, disrupting not only local trade but also the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Residents in the area described a volatile atmosphere, with sporadic gunfire and the constant threat of further attacks. "Life has become very unpredictable here," said Abdi Mohamed, a local shopkeeper in Hawadley. "The road to Jowhar, which is crucial for our daily supplies, is practically a no-go zone now."

The ongoing conflict in Middle Shabelle reflects broader challenges in Somalia's fight against Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate that has been battling the government and African Union forces for over a decade. Despite efforts by the Somali government, supported by international partners, to reclaim territories from the insurgents, Al-Shabaab continues to demonstrate resilience, launching frequent attacks to undermine government control and sow chaos.

Security experts warn that the situation could further deteriorate, potentially affecting the upcoming elections and the already fragile peace negotiations between different clans and political factions in Somalia.

The Somali government has yet to release an official statement on the casualties or the extent of damage caused by the airstrikes, but they have reiterated their commitment to combating Al-Shabaab.