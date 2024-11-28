Malawi: Prolonged Blackouts Return As Escom Is Overwhelmed By Surge in Stormy Weather Electricity Faults

Prolonged blackouts have gripped parts of Malawi as the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) struggles to cope with a surge in electricity faults caused by stormy weather. The persistent rain and strong winds, particularly in Blantyre and Lilongwe, have wreaked havoc on Escom's transmission infrastructure, leading to widespread power outages.

In a statement issued yesterday, Escom apologized for the disruptions, attributing the delays in restoring power to safety concerns and the sheer volume of reported faults. The power utility revealed that the number of faults in affected cities has quintupled compared to the dry season, stretching its resources thin.

Escom explained that wet conditions pose significant safety risks, preventing personnel from working on repairs during or immediately after rainfall. Chief public relations officer Kitty Chingota said the utility has activated its disaster preparedness plan, which includes dispatching additional teams to affected areas.

"Although our resources have been stretched by the drastic increase in the number of reported faults, we have dispatched additional manpower from the districts to these cities to speed up fault clearing," Chingota said.

The blackouts have sparked a wave of consumer complaints on social media, with many accusing Escom of failing to prepare adequately for the rainy season. Reports of delayed fault clearance and extended power outages have left households and businesses in distress.

Consumer Association of Malawi (Cama) executive director John Kapito criticized Escom's lack of preparedness, pointing to insufficient manpower, vehicles, and spare parts as key factors behind the delays.

"Stormy weather is not an excuse for Escom's inefficiency. They knew the rainy season was coming but failed to put adequate measures in place," Kapito said.

Escom's challenges are compounded by a maintenance backlog. In September, Escom chief operating officer Maxwell Mulimakwenda disclosed that the utility had completed only 30 percent of the necessary maintenance on its machinery due to financial constraints.

This shortfall has left the power infrastructure vulnerable to extreme weather events, exacerbating the impact of storms on electricity supply.

The blackouts have disrupted businesses and households alike. Many small enterprises dependent on electricity for operations, such as barbershops and welding workshops, report significant losses. Households, meanwhile, face the challenge of preserving food and maintaining essential appliances during the outages.

Escom has pledged to improve its response to faults and restore power as quickly as possible. However, the utility also called on consumers to remain patient as it works to address the surge in reported faults.

With more storms expected as the rainy season progresses, pressure is mounting on Escom to demonstrate resilience and ensure reliable electricity supply. For now, the return of prolonged blackouts underscores the urgent need for long-term solutions to Malawi's perennial power challenges.