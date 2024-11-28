Kenya's Craft Silicon Features in Forbes List of Firms With Growth Potential

Nairobi — Craft Silicon, a financial and technology solutions provider, has been featured in the Forbes India Select 200 - DGEMS 2024, an exclusive list that recognizes entrepreneurs and companies with high global growth potential.

The selection highlights Craft Silicon's commitment to driving innovation in the financial space and serving enterprises across borders with cutting-edge solutions.

Operating in key global markets, including Africa, Asia, and Oceania, Craft Silicon offers a range of services that empower digitally driven enterprises.

The solutions cut across banks, microfinance, fund management, agri finance, SACCOs, analytics, and merchants.

"This prestigious accolade highlights our innovation, excellence, and driving digital transformation across industries," Mr. Kamal Budhabhatti, Craft Silicon Founder, said.

"As a leader in the fintech solutions, this recognition fuels our dedication to empowering businesses globally, fostering financial inclusion, and crafting a future driven by innovation," he added.

Craft Silicon was founded by Mr. Budhabhattii in the year 2000 with global headquarters in Nairobi & Asia Centre in Bangalore.

With consistent growth over the years, the company has expanded its employee base to over 600 globally, with a physical presence in Africa & Asia and supporting 350+ client businesses in over 30 countries.

The Forbes India Select 200 - DGEMS (Dynamic Growth Entrepreneurs and Market Shapers) is an exclusive recognition program that celebrates companies demonstrating exceptional growth potential and industry leadership on a global scale.

Curated by Forbes India in collaboration with D Globalist, the DGEMS list highlights businesses that are transforming industries through innovation, scalability, and impact. It serves as a platform to spotlight high-performing enterprises breaking geographical barriers and shaping the future of their sectors.

"With have witnessed companies from diverse domains, industries, and stages; and are thrilled to see our network grow into fast-growing companies with presence across the world. With such an ecosystem in place, our commitment continues to provide these founders with numerous opportunities to connect with our global ecosystem partners, thereby expanding and conquering beyond borders," Forbes said.

Other companies in the Forbes India Select 200 - DGEMS 2024 include Aegus, AirCity, CarePal, Captain, Accorian, CyberEye, Ecoratings, Cadabams, BeBetta Banglamark, Advantage, Admott, Altmobility, Brysk, etc.