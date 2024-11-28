Morocco: Police Bust International Gold Trafficking Network in Oujda

28 November 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Oujda — In a new coordinated operation on Wednesday, policemen in Oujda arrested five individuals, four of whom of one family, for their alleged involvement in an international gold trafficking network.

According to a security source, the 26- to 68-year-old suspects were caught during a security operation carried out in the city of Oujda (Oriental), with the collaboration of the Directorate General of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), Morocco's intelligence body.

After searching in three homes in the city, the police seized a total of 87 small gold ingots, with a total weight of 33.13 kilograms, as well as significant sums of money in both dirhams and euros, suspected to be proceeds from this criminal activity.

Additionally, the police confiscated two cars, a motorcycle, bladed weapons, and an electronic scale, all believed to have been used in the criminal operation, the security source further specified.

The suspects have been taken into police custody as the investigation continues with the aim of identifying the network's connections and arresting other individuals potentially involved.

