South Africa: SA to Advocate for Transformative Policies During G20 Presidency

Government considers South Africa's Group of Twenty (G20) Presidency as an opportunity for the continent to address longstanding inequities, and to champion transformative policies that would benefit its people and those of the Global South in general.

Addressing the 2nd Annual Cape Town Conversation, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said South Africa seeks to ensure that the voices of marginalised and developing nations are not only heard but have a meaningful impact on the global stage.

"Countries in the Global South advocate for greater representation in international institutions such as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), International Monetary Fund (IMF), and World Bank. Forums such as the Conference of the Parties (COP) have witnessed the Global South shaping discussions on adaptation, mitigation, and the Loss and Damage Fund.

"It is in this context of it being part of the Global South that has shaped South Africa's vision for an inclusive global governance system that reflects South Africa's commitment to creating a world that prioritises fairness, sustainability, and cooperation," the Minister said.

Ntshavheni said championing reforms in international institutions, fostering African unity, and engaging in South-South cooperation is drawn from South Africa's foreign policy principles that are rooted in human rights, solidarity, and African unity.

"While the high-level deliverables and priorities of our G20 presidency resonate with the agenda of the Global South and Africa in particular; we have painstakingly ensured that our G20 presidency also mirrors and contributes to the realisation of our own national priorities and initiatives.

"It was indeed befitting that the African Union attained permanent membership of the G20 before our presidency and hosting of the summit on African soil - as this offers us an opportunity to collectively leverage the presence of our union in the G20 to champion a pan-African agenda.

"So, we advocate for an inclusive global governance system that prioritises equitable development, multilateral cooperation, and justice. South Africa has worked to reform international institutions and promote a more balanced world order," the Minister said.

South Africa has chosen the theme "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability" for its G20 Presidency.

During its G20 Presidency, South Africa's priorities will include Inclusive economic growth, industrialisation, employment and inequality; food security and artificial intelligence and innovation for sustainable development.

South Africa seeks to elevate and accelerate the discussion around industrialisation, especially in Africa and other developing regions, focusing on special economic zones, green industries and technology, energy, food security, manufacturing, trade, logistics, and regional and global integration.

"This priority is strategically aligned with our own programme of action as articulated in the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024-2029 on Inclusive Economic Growth and Job Creation.

"The realisation of this priority requires an alignment of all spheres of economic policy behind the goals of achieving high employment, decent work and inclusive economic growth through industrialisation and re-industrialisation, in a manner that focuses on youth employment, closes the gender-gap, reduces inequality and protects the environment," the Minister said.

During its Presidency, South Africa will propose the creation of a Task Force on Inclusive Economic Growth, Industrialisation, Employment and Inequality.

The Task Force will provide a platform to share ideas on economic policy frameworks best suited for the individual needs of countries, while at the same time ensuring international policy coordination.

The Minister said reports from prominent institutions such the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the World Food Programme, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the United Nations Children's Fund and the World Health Organisation paint a disturbing picture of the state of global hunger.

Reports released by these organisations in July 2024 place the number of people who faced hunger globally at 733 million.

"Africa continues to register negative food security trends, with 2024 being the fifth consecutive year of rising food insecurity on the continent. The number of Africans classified as 'food stressed' increased by 11 million to a record high of 225 million in 2024.

"Sub-Saharan Africa's continued reliance on subsistence farming and food imports makes the continent susceptible to a combination of global and local factors, such as extreme weather, economic shocks and conflict," Ntshavheni said.

During the G20 presidency, government will propose the establishment of a Task Force on Food Security.

"The task Force will look at food security and systems under regional and global pillars. Under the regional pillar, it is envisaged that the G20 could task the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to monitor, provide technical advice and encourage regional approaches to resilience in food systems, such as water, energy, infrastructure, trade, and climate change.

"Under the global pillar, the Task Force would embark on initiatives to address the drivers of food insecurity due to speculative activities, market concentration, and barriers related to food trading systems. Government of South Africa is currently considering a strategy to prevent Food Waste or Loss," the Minister said.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) features strongly in the 19th G20 Summit Leaders' Declaration (Brazil 2024).

"The Declaration emphasised that AI progress brings great opportunities for development within the framework of the digital economy and highlights the importance of establishing safeguards to uphold human rights, governance, the need for human supervision and appropriate regulation.

"This would ensure the alignment of technological development with human values. South Africa has noted that all these issues impact some of her priorities, especially those pertaining to Inclusive Economic Growth and Job Creation as AI will impact the world of work and the emergence of the digital economy," the Minister said.

Consequently, South Africa proposes that during its presidency of the G20, a Task Force on Artificial Intelligence be established to play a crucial role in aligning Africa's strategic priorities with the broader global agenda; ensuring that regional perspectives and needs are integrated into the international discourse on AI governance.

"We are strongly considering legacy projects of South Africa's G20 Presidency in the field of AI. During its presidency of the G20, South Africa also proposes a comprehensive review of the work of G20.

"The review will identify proposals to strengthen consensus building. At the G20 Brazil Leaders Summit, our President introduced the concept of "sufficient consensus" which was used during South Africa's CODESA negotiations," the Minister.

Furthermore, South Africa plans to continue the practice started by Brazil to include civil society that are not yet involved in the work of the G20 engagement groups.