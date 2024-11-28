Uganda: Among Pledges to Expedite Review of Red Cross Act.

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has pledged to expedite the review and amendment of the existing Red Cross Act, which governs the operations of the Uganda Red Cross Society.

This commitment was made during a meeting with a team from the Uganda Red Cross Society, led by their Secretary General, Robert Kwesiga.

"I applauded the team for their tireless efforts in providing critical humanitarian assistance to communities throughout Uganda," Speaker Among said. "Their dedication to disaster preparedness, response, and public health interventions has positively impacted countless lives."

During the meeting, the team emphasised the urgent need to revise the existing Red Cross Act, which has been in place since 1964.

The Act aims to legally formalize the auxiliary role of the Uganda Red Cross with the government and other public authorities.

Recognising the importance of the Uganda Red Cross Society's role, Speaker Among pledged to expedite the review and amendment of the Act.

"I will use my office to ensure that the review and amendment of the Red Cross Act is expedited, to enhance their capacity for even better service delivery," she said.

The Uganda Red Cross Society has been at the forefront of providing humanitarian assistance to communities affected by disasters, conflicts, and public health emergencies.

The revision of the Red Cross Act is expected to strengthen the organisation's capacity to respond to these challenges.

Robert Kwesiga, Secretary General of the Uganda Red Cross Society, welcomed Speaker Among's commitment, saying it was a significant step forward for the organisation.