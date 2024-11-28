Uganda: Ibanda Residents Protest Poor State of Katooma-Kagongo Road

The road, a key connector between Kagongo and Bufunda Divisions in Ibanda Municipality, has become nearly impassable, crippling transportation, healthcare access, and local commerce.

Residents, taxi drivers, and boda boda riders in Ibanda District staged a protest today over the deteriorating Katooma-Kagongo Road, blocking the vital 2-kilometre stretch to demand immediate government intervention.

The road, a key connector between Kagongo and Bufunda Divisions in Ibanda Municipality, has become nearly impassable, crippling transportation, healthcare access, and local commerce.

The road's condition has worsened over a decade, with deep potholes and heavy rains repeatedly washing away makeshift repairs.

The stretch between Katoma and Rwengiri trading centers is particularly hazardous.

"It's very difficult for motorists, especially for pregnant women trying to reach the hospital," said a resident from Katoma Trading Center.

The road serves as a lifeline for the community, linking Uganda Martyrs Ibanda Hospital, schools, coffee factories, and businesses in the neighboring Kitagwenda District. However, its poor state has severely disrupted access to essential services and economic activities.

Adrian Kweyamba, Kagongo Division Chairperson, voiced his frustration: "We have raised this issue countless times, but nothing has been done. This road is critical for our community's health and economy."

Ibanda District Chairperson Happy Herbert Mayanja acknowledged residents' concerns and reassured them that efforts are underway to secure funding.

"We've sent several letters to the relevant ministries and hope for a positive response soon," he said.

Responsibility for the road lies with the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA). Ibanda District Engineer Misaki Ayebazibwe stated that the district lacks the budget to address the problem, leaving it to UNRA.

Allan Ssempebwa, UNRA spokesperson, confirmed that temporary repairs will be implemented but cautioned that a permanent solution requires sufficient resources.

The protest highlights years of frustration as residents struggle with poor infrastructure that hampers their daily lives.

While UNRA pledges interim fixes, the community insists on lasting solutions to restore the road's usability and improve living conditions.

For now, Ibanda residents wait, hoping their protest spurs decisive action to end the long-standing neglect.