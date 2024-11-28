South Africa: SA Welcomes Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire

The South African government has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, effective Wednesday, 27 November 2024.

According to the New York Times, a truce began yesterday, establishing a fragile peace between Israel and Lebanon.

This agreement stipulates that Israeli troops will withdraw from southern Lebanon within the next 60 days.

In response, Lebanese military convoys are heading south to help maintain the peace, following the displacement of millions due to the conflict. More than a million people in Lebanon were displaced, particularly in the last few months, as the fighting escalated and Israel conducted its invasion.

"This vital act of de-escalation underscores the supremacy of diplomacy and significantly mitigates the human suffering caused by indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure," the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said yesterday.

"South Africa calls on all parties to fully adhere to the ceasefire deal. It is hoped that a permanent cessation of hostilities will follow, which will end the conflict across the Israeli-Lebanese border, which has indiscriminately killed thousands of Lebanese people, many of them women and children."

South Africa has since called on the international community to support the ceasefire agreement, leading to a sustainable solution based on the United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 1701.

"South Africa furthermore calls for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. South Africa reiterates its call for the international community to respect and adhere to UN resolutions, international law, and international humanitarian law," DIRCO said.

Meanwhile, South Africa said it hoped that the ceasefire would de-escalate tensions in the region.

"We reiterate that we stand in solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon, and express our support for the implementation of the agreement," the department said.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed hope that the agreement "can put an end to the violence, destruction and suffering the people of both countries have been experiencing".

"The Secretary-General urges the parties to fully respect and swiftly implement all of their commitments made under this agreement," the statement noted.

He urged the parties to take immediate steps to fully implement Security Council resolution 1701.

"The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) both stand ready to support the implementation of this agreement, in line with their respective mandates," the statement added.