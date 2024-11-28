South Africa: Government Welcomes Improvement in Audit Outcomes By Ag

28 November 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has welcomed the latest national and provincial audit outcomes from the Auditor-General (AG) of South Africa which reveal a remarkable leap in the number of clean audits across national and provincial government departments.

"These results show progress that has been made in strengthening financial and performance management in these two spheres of government," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Thursday.

GCIS said the notable improvements highlight the commitment of government entities to accountability, transparency, and efficient use of public resources.

"Clean audits reflect adherence to sound governance principles, which are essential for fostering trust and delivering quality services to citizens.

"While there has been notable progress, Government acknowledges the concerns raised by the AG regarding instances of fruitless and wasteful expenditure. These findings serve as a critical reminder of the ongoing need to strengthen oversight, accountability, and compliance mechanisms to prevent the recurrence of such issues," GCIS said.

Government said it will continue its efforts to build a capable and developmental state that prioritises people and focuses on improved implementation capability.

This includes initiatives to enhance financial controls, upskill personnel, and cultivate a culture of ethical leadership across all spheres of government.

"Stakeholders, including public servants and communities, are urged to continue working together towards sustaining the gains that have been made and to address the challenges that remain. Together, we can ensure that public resources are used effectively and equitably to meet the needs of all citizens," GCIS said.

