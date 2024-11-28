South Africa: Project to Restore Ethekwini's Hijacked Buildings

28 November 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Infrastructure MEC, Martin Meyer, has officiated the sod turning ceremony of the multi-million rand inner city building project which will turn the Esplanade Government Building in eThekwini into a self-sustaining structure.

The sod turning ceremony held this week at the Esplanade Government Building signified the start of work being done to restore dilapidated and hijacked buildings that have sat unused for many years.

Meyer said the department was moving to proactively ensure the ongoing maintenance of buildings to ensure they do not suffer the same fate as the Esplanade Government Building.

He said the revamped building will house government departments.

"We are committed to cutting back on leases paid by government departments to curb employees working in hired office spaces. We will own and maintain the building so that we can divert those costly rentals to other areas of priority.

"The department will not own assets that we do not need because they are a deficit of about R1.7 billion a year, which is unsustainable for government to pay. We will sell some of the buildings if the need arises," Meyer said.

Once the building is completed, Meyer said it will boast environmentally friendly interventions where the lifts regenerate energy back into the building.

The building will also have PV panels on the roof and harvest rainwater.

Chief Executive Officer of Enza Construction, Clinton Crowie, said the project was scheduled to start towards the end of 2025 and be completed at the end of 2027.

"The design development period will start at the beginning of 2025 and last for between six to seven months," Crowie said.

eThekwini Municipality Deputy Mayor, Zandile Myeni, said the municipality was pleased to see the fruits of the memorandum of understanding signed between the city and the National and Provincial Departments of Public Works.

Myeni said as part of eThekwini Municipality's commitment to eradicate bad buildings, the teams have identified 76 buildings which are derelict, abandoned, hijacked, and overcrowded.

"Of these, 58 are privately owned and 18 are government-owned buildings. The city is working with relevant government departments and state-owned enterprises to ensure these buildings are turned around and utilised," Myeni said.

