South Africa: Committee Welcomes Purchasing of New Police Cars

28 November 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has commended the provincial government for its decisive intervention in procuring 209 new police vehicles for the police service in Gauteng.

The vehicles, which were handed over to various Gauteng police stations and their specialised units yesterday, represent a significant step towards addressing long standing challenges in the fight against crime and lawlessness in the province.

The Committee has consistently raised concerns about the detrimental impact of insufficient police vehicles on effective crime prevention and the ability of police to respond to crime incidents timeously.

The lack of adequate vehicles in police stations has often hindered their ability to be visible in communities, respond promptly to emergencies, and ensure the safety of Gauteng residents.

The Committee is of the view that the deployment of these 209 vehicles will undoubtedly enhance police visibility and operational capacity, allowing law enforcement to intensify their efforts to combat crime in high priority areas.

By equipping officers with the necessary resources, this initiative will not only improve response times, but also strengthen community trust in the police service.

The Committee applauds this investment in public safety, emphasising that effective crime fighting efforts require a well resourced police service.

This move demonstrates government's commitment to addressing crime proactively and prioritising the safety of all Gauteng residents.

The Committee has urged the Gauteng Provincial Government, under the leadership of Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng, led by the Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, to ensure that the vehicles are strategically deployed where they are most needed and that regular maintenance is undertaken to avoid future shortages.

The Committee called on communities to support law enforcement efforts by fostering strong partnerships with the police in their areas.

The Committee said it remained committed in its oversight role and would continue to monitor the implementation of this intervention to ensure its sustained impact on reducing crime in the province.

