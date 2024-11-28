South Africa: Health Department Launches App Dedicated to Youth Health Services

The Department of Health is reactivating the B-Wise platform by launching a new progressive app designed to provide adolescent and youth-friendly health services (AYFHS) and information.

The event is happening today in East London, Eastern Cape, and will include a lively youth march starting from Premier Bakery in Southernwood, then proceeding along Oxford Street to the stadium.

"This exciting development reinforces our commitment to empowering young people with accessible, reliable, and youth-centred appropriate health resources," the department said.

The new B-Wise app brings innovative features, including interactive tools for sexual and reproductive health and rights, promotion of health and wellness, education, and HIV and tuberculosis prevention.

The new app will be downloadable on cellphones and tablets from the App Store and other apps after the launch.

B-Wise is an interactive digital platform developed by the Department of Health in partnership with stakeholders including the United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

The aim is to improve the uptake of health services amongst adolescents and young people in South Africa, especially HIV prevention, mental health, family planning, and contraceptive use to make informed choices about their sexual and reproductive health.

The launch will be attended by leaders and representatives from various sectors, including health, local government, the youth sector, and non-governmental organisations.

The programme will entail a youth-led panel discussion where social challenges affecting young people, especially with regards to access to health services together with recommendations will be made.

"Young people in South Africa continue to face barriers to healthcare access and information. The reactivation of B-Wise and the introduction of this innovative app address these challenges head-on, providing a digital space where youth can access life-saving health information and services without stigma or barriers," the department explained.

Government is calling on young people, community leaders, healthcare workers, and media partners to join us in this march and at the launch event to celebrate the power of technology in transforming lives and breaking down healthcare barriers.

"Together, we can ensure that every young person has the tools they need to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing."