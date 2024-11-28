South Africa: Deputy President Mashatile to Deliver Valedictory Address At the Annual Cape Town Conversation

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will deliver a valedictory address this afternoon at the 2nd Cape Town Conversation, which is taking place at the Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West.

The Cape Town Conversation is an annual event hosted by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation in partnership with the Observer Research Foundation based in India.

This gathering brings together thought leaders, policymakers and stakeholders from various sectors to engage in meaningful discussions about the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the Global South, said the Presidency.

The African continent is poised to be at the centre of global policymaking in the coming years through the African Union joining the Group of 20 (G20) under India's Presidency in 2023 and South Africa assuming the G20 Presidency in 2025.

"The Global South's role as a geopolitical and geoeconomic actor has never been more critical," said the Presidency.

It added that Deputy President Mashatile's presence underscored the Thabo Mbeki Foundation's commitment to fostering open dialogue and collaboration in pursuit of sustainable development, economic growth, and social cohesion.