South Africa: NCOP Debates 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) this week held a debate on 16 days of activism against gender-based violence on the theme: "30 years of advancing collective action to end violence against women and children".

The 16 Days of Activism global campaign aims to raise awareness about violence against women and children and seeks ways to eradicate the scourge from society. It is held annually from 25 November to 10 December and has been a permanent item on Parliament's agenda.

Opening the debate in the NCOP, the Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Mmapaseka Letsike, referred to a study by the Human Science Research Council which found that even when awareness was heightened, gender-based violence and femicide incidents continue to grow unabated in South Africa.

"Our country is at war with its women, children and persons with disabilities, LGBTQI persons and other vulnerable groups, as evidenced by appalling numbers of gender-based violence and femicide, which surpass parts of the world that at war, yet we are in peace times. These numbers represent the lived experiences of women, children and people with disabilities who are robbed of their civil liberties enshrined in the Constitution," said the Deputy Minister.

"We have made headway towards strengthening institutional arrangements through legislative and other measures, such as the proclamation of the National Council on Gender Based Violence and Femicide Act to establish a permanent council dedicated to coordinating and overseeing efforts to respond to respond to and prevent GBV and femicide," Ms Letsike said.

Once fully established, the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide will coordinate the implementation of the national strategic plan on GBVF across all social formations. In line with the District Development Model approach, the Department of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, through the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, is coordinating the South African Local Government Association and the premiers' offices in eight provinces to build GBVF rapid response teams.

"These multi-stakeholder structures are at district, local and ward level are conceptualised to ensure that GBV victims receive immediate and comprehensive service, while also implementing and ensuring accountability for GBVF initiatives," said the Deputy Minister.

Other government efforts aimed at strengthening the fight against GBV include the enactment of legislation such as the Domestic Violence Act, the Criminal Law Amendment Act, the Protection from Harassment Act, the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act, and the Children's Amendment Act, among others.

The government also believes that women's economic empowerment is also important in the fight against GBV, as it will enable women to leave abusive and violent partners and not rely on them for support and shelter. "Regardless of all the interventions, we believe much more must be done by all of society to eradicate the scourge of GBV and femicide", Ms Letsike added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Thembi Simelane, is hopeful that the planned establishment of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide will embolden the campaign against GBV.

"Another milestone is strengthening the capacity within the criminal justice system to effectively respond to GBVF, facilitating support to the victims and survivors. Survivors require access to effective and efficient criminal justice that is quick, responsive, compassionate and gender inclusive," Minister Simelane said.

Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Mr Nicholas Gotsell argued that one of the most difficult aspects of addressing GBV in South Africa is the cultural framework that often condones or enables such violence. He related how these cultural enablers are deeply embedded social norms, practices and beliefs making them difficult to challenge, and how patriarchy and power dynamics play a significant role in the perpetuation of GBV in South Africa.

"Power imbalances normalise victimisation of women, especially in intimate relationships. Men are often socialised to view women as property or objects to be controlled - this mindset can lead to violent expressions of power such as domestic violence and femicide," he said.

Another contributing factor, continued Mr Gotsell, is that the judicial system struggles to address the issue of GBV effectively and many survivors do not trust the courts to deliver justice, particularly when the perpetrator is a well-known community member or family member or friend. He raised a concern about victims of GBV being subjected to lengthy delays, insensitive treatment or victim blaming attitudes during legal proceedings.

"If we are to successfully combat GBV in our country, a fundamental shift in attitude is necessary. This requires a change in how we view gender, power, and violence. We need to dismantle the deeply entrenched patriarchal system that perpetuates abuse, and we must work on building a society where all individuals, regardless of gender, can live without fear of violence," he proposed.

Ms Mmabatho Mokoena of uMkhonto weSizwe Party called for an assessment of the impact of the 16 Days of Activism campaign. "While we commend the spirit of the 16 Days of Activism, we must critically evaluate its impact over the past 26 years, despite its noble intensions, the reality remains GBV continues unabated, and women and children disproportionately affected. Have we truly advanced or are we mistaking visibility for progress," she said.

She also declared her party's support for comprehensive interventions such as strengthening the criminal justice system. "Survivors deserve justice that is swift, effective and compassionate. We also believe in investing in support services. Survivors require access to shelters, counselling and healthcare. No woman or child should feel they have nowhere to turn," Ms Mokoena said.

Sakhile Mokoena