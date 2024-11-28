Eritrea: Minister Osman Addresses Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter

28 November 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 28 November 2024 - Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, virtually addressed the Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter on Palestine on 25 November.

Minister Osman reaffirmed Eritrea's firm solidarity and unwavering support for the resilient Palestinian people in their just and legitimate struggle for self-determination, peace, and justice.

He emphasized that the right to self-determination is a cornerstone of the UN Charter and international law, asserting that this right must be fully granted and respected in the case of the Palestinian people. He further urged the international community to support their aspirations to live in peace, security, and dignity.

Minister Osman acknowledged the challenges on the path to peace but noted the growing international recognition of the Palestinian struggle as a significant step forward. He highlighted that the Palestinian people deserve the same rights and freedoms as all other peoples on earth, and that a lasting and just peace can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

At this critical juncture, Minister Osman stressed the indispensable role of Palestinian unity in their pursuit of self-determination and justice. He highlighted that fragmentation and division within Palestinian society, primarily orchestrated by hegemonic actors continue to undermine their ability to claim their legitimate rights under international law. He concluded by asserting that the status quo is neither sustainable nor morally acceptable and called on the international community to act.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.