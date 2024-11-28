Eritrea: Minister Osman Addresses Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter

Asmara, 28 November 2024 - Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, virtually addressed the Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter on Palestine on 25 November.

Minister Osman reaffirmed Eritrea's firm solidarity and unwavering support for the resilient Palestinian people in their just and legitimate struggle for self-determination, peace, and justice.

He emphasized that the right to self-determination is a cornerstone of the UN Charter and international law, asserting that this right must be fully granted and respected in the case of the Palestinian people. He further urged the international community to support their aspirations to live in peace, security, and dignity.

Minister Osman acknowledged the challenges on the path to peace but noted the growing international recognition of the Palestinian struggle as a significant step forward. He highlighted that the Palestinian people deserve the same rights and freedoms as all other peoples on earth, and that a lasting and just peace can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

At this critical juncture, Minister Osman stressed the indispensable role of Palestinian unity in their pursuit of self-determination and justice. He highlighted that fragmentation and division within Palestinian society, primarily orchestrated by hegemonic actors continue to undermine their ability to claim their legitimate rights under international law. He concluded by asserting that the status quo is neither sustainable nor morally acceptable and called on the international community to act.