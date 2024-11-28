Kenya: ODM Asks Candidates Dissatisfied With Grassroot Polls to File Petitions By Friday

NAIROBI — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Election Coordinating Committee (NECC) has urged candidates dissatisfied with the outcomes of the grassroots elections to submit their petitions by Friday.

In a statement on Thursday, NECC Chairperson Emily Awita said appellants must pay a fee of Sh3,000 within 24 hours of the results being declared and lodge their appeals through the NECC's online platform.

"Presiding officers at every polling unit guided members and candidates through the process. In most cases, members resolved to proceed by consensus. In other cases, they opted for voting by a show of hands," she said.

Awita noted that while the exercise was smooth and successful in over 98 per cent of polling units, the party noted isolated cases of violence and disruptions.

She assured that the party would investigate these incidents and take appropriate action against those responsible, regardless of their status within the party or society.

Awita said the committee had received results from 25 counties, although the process is ongoing, with poor network connectivity causing delays in some areas.

"Our election officials are working tirelessly to upload the results and aim to complete the process by close of business today," Awita added.

On November 27, ODM members went to polling stations to elect 30 officials: 10 mainstream officials, 10 youth league officials, and 10 women league officials.

The Orange party organized its elections across four tiers of delegates: polling station level, ward level, constituency (branch) level, and county level.

Consensus vote

The mainstream category included positions such as Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Secretary, Organizing Secretary, Treasurer, Women Leader, Youth Leader, and three committee members.

For the women and youth leagues, positions included Chairperson, Secretary, Organizing Secretary, and three committee members each.

Members voted through consensus, where agreed upon, or by a show of hands.

This election marks the first grassroots poll conducted without ODM party leader Raila Odinga, who ceded his position to Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o to focus on his candidacy for the AU Commission.

ODM had previously postponed the grassroots elections in April, citing heavy rains that disrupted activities in several parts of the country.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts