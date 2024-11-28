Kenya: Senator Keg Kicks Off Nationwide 20-Year Celebrations With Vibrant Festivities

Nairobi — Kenya Breweries Limited's (KBL) Senator Keg brand has kicked off a nationwide celebration marking 20 years since its launch, under the theme "Tuzidi Kuinuana" (Let's Keep Uplifting Each Other).

The campaign highlights Senator Keg's contributions to economic growth, community development, and its role in curbing the proliferation of illicit brews in Kenya.

The celebrations officially began in Western Kenya with vibrant events held in Ahero, Kisumu County, and Bungoma County. Consumers were treated to electrifying performances from local artists and DJs, alongside engaging activities that showcased Senator Keg's rich history and enduring legacy.

Speaking at the Kisumu event, KBL Commercial Director Joel Kamau highlighted the transformative role Senator Keg has played over the last two decades. "We are celebrating the impact of Senator across the value chain in the country--from farmers, aggregators, and threshers to retailers and transporters. Senator provides an affordable, high-quality beer that counters the illicit brew menace while uplifting the lives of many Kenyans," he said.

Since its introduction in 2004, Senator Keg has become a pillar in Kenya's beer market, offering a safe and affordable alternative to unregulated brews. By partnering with small-scale farmers, the brand has stimulated local sorghum production, created thousands of jobs, and generated significant tax revenue for the country. Senator Keg has also invested in community development projects, such as a water project in Siaya, which serves over 40 households and impacts more than 500 people.

Rachel Wambui, KBL's Shopper Manager, emphasized the importance of the Western Kenya celebrations: "We came to Ahero to thank our consumers, bar owners, distributors, and farmers who have been with us for the last 20 years. Senator Keg has not only provided an affordable, quality beer but has also made a positive impact on the community. Through initiatives like our water project, we continue to uplift lives."

The celebrations move to Makuti Bar, Eldoret Uasin Gishu County this weekend, to engage consumers and their larger stakeholder community. The nationwide celebration will thereafter continue in the coming months, with more consumer events planned in various regions, including Thika, Meru, Nyeri, Kakamega, and more. The full schedule spans from October 2024 to April 2025, showcasing Senator Keg's enduring presence across the country.